At 1:25 p.m. Sunday, when Dustin Lagos hoped to join a half-dozen friends from his Highline High School days to watch the Rams-Seahawks game kick off at SoFi Stadium, he was instead getting in an Uber for a trip to In-N-Out Burger.

Such is life in the age of COVID where plans often go to die.

So it was for Lagos and his group — all friends since junior high — and many other Seahawks fans who made the trip to Los Angeles to take in the game, all forced to suddenly figure out whether to change their plans and still attend the game, or try to get something from their nonrefundable tickets and head home.

And in either case, figure how to make the best of the trip.

“It was like, ‘All right, we’ve got this Sunday to fill,’” said Lagos, a technical operations manager.

Instead of heading to the stadium Sunday, they watched other NFL games on TV, planning to spend the rest of the day hanging out with some friends who live in the area.

Lagos and most of the members of his group flew down by Friday, hoping to make a long weekend out of what was for most of them — all between the ages of 30 and 34 — their first Seahawks road trip.

They’d hoped to make such a trip last year before COVID meant few stadiums throughout the league allowed fans.

They’d first set their sights on attending the Green Bay game on Nov. 14 before deciding on a cheaper trip to Los Angeles and to check out SoFi Stadium.

The news of the week — more and more Rams players going on the COVID list every day — meant “we all flew down knowing there was a chance the game might get cancelled,” Lagos said.

Three were attending a showing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie when they got the news Friday afternoon of the schedule change, and their group chat started buzzing.

Most decided to stay through the weekend, though a few headed back before their scheduled Monday flights.

None decided to readjust and stay for the game. Though the league said Friday its expectation was the three games moved this weekend would not be moved again, Lagos said “we’re all just like it’s better to be safe than sorry” and risk hanging out for a few more days only for something else to happen.

But that meant trying to figure out what to do with their game tickets.

Tickets are refundable only if games are canceled, not merely postponed.

Lagos said he paid about $150 for his tickets after taxes and other charges.

He said he hoped to try to sell them on the secondary market. But with the game set for the non-traditional Tuesday at 4 p.m. kickoff and lots of other fans in similar situations, he knew that would be tricky. Websites of secondary ticket sellers appeared flooded with tickets Sunday, starting as low as $70. The get-in price for the Rams’ other remaining home game this season, against the 49ers on Jan. 9, was $261 on Sunday, according to seatgeek.com.

But rather than being mad about a weekend gone awry, Lagos was philosophical.

“Not being able to see the game is a bummer, but feels a lot less important than what is happening with the omicron spike right now,” he said. “A few of us are maybe losing a couple hundred bucks on tickets and flights being moved. That’s certainly not pocket change, but seems like small potatoes with all that is going on.”