We’re past the halfway point of our countdown of all 90 players on the Seahawks’ roster entering training camp, continuing with the players rated 45-31.

Now we get to players who are contenders for roles as starters or key backups. Let’s get to it.

45. Fullback Nick Bellore

Why he’s ranked here: Bellore is the only fullback on the roster, so you’d think his job is safe. But he played only 29 offensive snaps last year, and the Seahawks could save $1.05 million against the salary cap if they find another way to account for those snaps (a tight end maybe?). Bellore also played 267 special-teams snaps last year, the most of any offensive player. That alone could keep him on the roster.

44. Guard Phil Haynes

Why he’s ranked here: A fourth-round draft pick a year ago out of Wake Forest, the Seahawks were excited about Haynes in the spring before he suffered a sports hernia that limited him to the two playoff games. He will compete with Mike Iupati for the left-guard spot.

43. Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven

Why he’s ranked here: Burr-Kirven may have an edge on a roster spot on Shaquem Griffin because of his ability to play the inside spots. He also was a valued special-teamer last year — his 306 snaps were the second-most on the team.

42. Long snapper Tyler Ott

Why he’s ranked here: So where to rank the snapper? Well, Ott has been a good one, as evidenced by the fact that you rarely hear about him. He has no competition, so his job is secure.

41. Offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi

Why he’s ranked here: A 2015 first-round pick of the Bengals, Ogbuehi has 25 career starts at right and left tackle. He projects to fill the role George Fant played the past few years — the swing backup tackle and the eligible-tackle/big-tight-end/extra-lineman.

40. Tight end Coby Parkinson

Why he’s ranked here: A fourth-round pick in 2020, the Stanford product is recovering from a broken foot suffered in June. Expect the Seahawks to be cautious with Parkinson’s return given their depth at tight end. The injury and lack of an offseason program for rookies probably should mute 2020 expectations.

39. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone

Why he’s ranked here: Mone made the roster as an undrafted free agent entering last season, was released and brought back late in the year. He played 16 snaps in the playoff loss to Green Bay, primarily as an early-down tackle. The Seahawks need to improve against the run, so his job is far from safe. But should he show the improvement in Year 2 that is common, Mone could fill a big role this season as a rotational tackle.

38. Receiver David Moore

Why he’s ranked here: Moore is on a restricted-free-agent deal that’ll pay $2.13 million if he makes the team but nothing if he doesn’t. That puts some pressure on a good showing in camp. He’s fighting for the fourth WR role after Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Phillip Dorsett.

37. Running back Travis Homer

Why he’s ranked here: Homer emerged as a key special-teams player last year and showed some promise when forced into running-back duty late in the season. But the addition of Carlos Hyde means he’s logically looking at being a reserve and filling the third-down/two-minute role.

36. Tight end Jacob Hollister

Why he’s ranked here: Hollister’s restricted-free-agent deal is for one year for a nonguaranteed $3.259 million, so he won’t be handed a roster spot at that salary. But Parkinson’s injury might further open the door for Hollister to win a spot this year.

35. Running back Rashaad Penny

Why he’s ranked here: This might seem too high for a player who seems likely to miss the first six games of the season while on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to rehab his knee. But the team hopes Penny can provide a big midseason boost for the stretch run. And it may be easy to forget Penny averaged a whopping 5.7 yards per carry last season.

34. Linebacker Cody Barton

Why he’s ranked here: Barton showed promise — but also the expected room for growth — in four starts last season as a rookie. He appears pegged for a backup role, able to play any of the linebacker spots. But his best shot figures to be at the strongside spot, maybe carving out a role when Bruce Irvin is used as an end.

33. Guard Damien Lewis

Why he’s ranked here: A 2020 third-round pick, the Seahawks drafted Lewis with the idea that he can take over the right guard spot immediately. They cut D.J. Fluker shortly after the draft to make room. Not being able to participate in an offseason program and getting what will be a stunted training camp, won’t make the college-to-NFL transition — which is always tricky for a lineman — any easier.

32. Defensive back Ugo Amadi

Why he’s ranked here: A fifth-round pick in 2019, Amadi ended last season as the nickel back and was anointed by coach Pete Carroll last spring as the leader for that spot entering this season. That’s a key role, because the expectation is the Seahawks will play more nickel defense on passing downs instead of relying on three linebackers. But this is another job that will have to be earned, as the Seahawks could also use Marquise Blair and Tre Flowers in nickel packages.

31. Cornerback Tre Flowers

Why he’s ranked here: Speaking of Flowers, the conventional wisdom is he’s likely to cede the starting right-corner spot he’s held the past two years to Quinton Dunbar (assuming Dunbar is available). But Dunbar’s legal situation is tenuous, and he has missed 14 games because of injury the past two seasons. So the Seahawks are far from ready to write off Flowers. And as noted above, he could find his way on the field in nickel packages, the thought being Dunbar could slide inside to play the slot in that alignment.