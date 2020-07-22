With training camps still expected to start July 28, we’re looking at every player on the Seahawks roster and their outlook heading into the season. As our countdown continues, here are players rated 60-46.

60. Offensive tackle Chad Wheeler

Why he’s ranked here: A former left tackle at USC, Wheeler actually has 19 career NFL starts with the Giants in 2017 and 2018 (17 at right tackle) and was on Seattle’s active roster for the Green Bay playoff game last season. His experience alone and knowledge of offensive line coach Mike Solari’s system (who coached him with the Giants) gives him a chance.

59. Guard Chance Warmack

Why he’s ranked here: The 10th overall choice in the 2013 draft, Warmack started three full seasons at right guard for the Titans before injuries began taking their toll. After a year off to get healthy, he’s giving it another shot at age 28 and will be one of the more intriguing stories in camp — at the least, he projects as a potential backup plan if rookie Damien Lewis isn’t ready yet at right guard.

58. Defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas

Why he’s ranked here: A sixth-round pick last year out of Florida State, Christmas missed all of last season with a back issue. That makes it really hard to read how he’ll fit in this year. But he’s at a position of real need, so he could emerge as a key player.

57. Safety Lano Hill

Why he’s ranked here: Hill is entering the final season on his rookie deal and could be the odd man out in the secondary, though that’s when it’s worth remembering the new practice squad rules, which could well mean more guys will stick around in some capacity even if not on the 53-man roster. Still, this appears a make-or-break camp for Hill, who has struggled so far to establish a full-time role in the secondary.

56. Guard Jordan Simmons

Why he’s ranked here: Simmons is a real wild card. He showed a ton of promise in three starts at right guard in 2018 but missed all of last season with a knee injury. If healthy and playing as he did in 2018 you can’t rule him out for at least making the team as a backup swing lineman.

55. Offensive lineman Jamarco Jones

Why he’s ranked here: Yep, the Seahawks have a lot of linemen who have shown some promise who will be fighting to make the roster. Jones, a fifth-round choice in 2018, made five starts last season, including the road playoff victory at Philadelphia. He appears to be a better fit at guard than tackle. Seattle, though, suddenly has lots of guards. So, proving he could be a tackle of the future — if not the present — could be Jones’ entrée into securing a roster spot.

54. Cornerback Neiko Thorpe

Why he’s ranked here: The special-teams captain the past two years, Thorpe was re-signed to again be a leader on special teams and add depth as a corner. But after missing 13 games the past two years, he’s going to have to show he can stay healthy.

53. Linebacker Shaquem Griffin

Why he’s ranked here: The fan-favorite fourth-round pick in 2018 is one of the most intriguing stories in camp. The linebacker depth means Griffin is almost certainly going to have to show he can be effective in a pass-rush package to make the 53-man roster. But again, because of the increased practice-squad size, Seattle will almost certainly want to keep him around in some capacity.

52. Tight end Luke Willson

Why he’s ranked here: The now 30-year-old eight-year vet (yep, time flies) won’t have an easy time staying on the roster at a loaded tight end position. But with Will Dissly still recovering and Colby Parkinson breaking his foot in June, Willson at the least enters camp as a trusted insurance policy.

51. Running back DeeJay Dallas

Why he’s ranked here: A fourth-round choice out of Miami, Dallas could be a key player early in the season with Rashaad Penny likely to start on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

50. Defensive end Branden Jackson

Why he’s ranked here: As a restricted free agent, Jackson has a one-year contract worth a non-guaranteed $2.13 million. So, he’s far from a slam dunk to make the roster. Jackson didn’t have any starts last year but played 30% or more of the snaps in all but three games, proving to be a dependable performer. But the emergence/addition of young players will mean he’ll have to fight to stay on the team.

49. Receiver John Ursua

Why he’s ranked here: A seventh-round pick last season, Ursua will be given every opportunity to win a spot in the receiving rotation, working primarily out of the slot. Special teams will be vital.

48. Center Joey Hunt

Why he’s ranked here: The starter at center the last 10 games (including playoffs) of last season, Hunt is another player who has a non-guaranteed restricted free agent deal of $2.13 million and a lot more competition to stay on the roster. But he’s also proven tough and dependable, and could well find his way on the team again.

47. Offensive lineman Ethan Pocic

Why he’s ranked here: A second-round choice in 2017, Pocic is another whose rookie deal is running out and might have one last shot to really make a career with the Seahawks. Pocic can play anywhere on the line, which helps his value, but what’s most intriguing is how seriously the team might look at him to fill the wide-open center spot, his primary position in college. Pocic might have to show he can be the backup center to make it.

46. Quarterback Geno Smith

Why he’s ranked here: No backup quarterback has played for the Seahawks since November 2017. But if ever there was a year to have a backup with at least some experience just in case, this is it. Smith learned the offense fast a year ago, and he’s been in the system a year now, which provides some comfort in a season when training camp will be anything but normal.