If the Seahawks got a lot of work done on Day 1 of the NFL draft — selecting TCU defensive end L.J. Collier and making two trades — they also created a lot more work for themselves the rest of the way.

Not that anyone was complaining about now having to decide on a lot more players to pick in the final two days of the draft.

Seattle’s ability to turn five picks into nine for the draft while still getting a valued player in the first round was about the best the team felt it could have hoped for.

“Want to be able to give us the flexibility to be able to do what we wanted throughout the whole draft, not just the first round,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider of his hope entering the day to get more picks.

“You’ve got to remember, the first round is like everybody knows all the players and we talk about it for months. It’s entertainment. And that’s cool. It’s what we do, but that’s not necessarily the meat of the draft.”

The Seahawks were able to get four more picks thanks to trades with the Packers and Giants, moving down nine spots the first time to get two additional picks, and then seven spots the next time to again get two more picks.

Schneider said each trade involved a lot of persistence, but especially the move with the Giants, who used the 30th pick to take cornerback DeAndre Baker. For moving down from 30 to 37, Seattle got pick Nos. 132 and 142.

“There was a lot going on right there,” Schneider said. “There was a number of teams that wanted to get up there and (co-director of player personnel) Scott (Fitter) did a great job of hanging in. We almost picked right there and Scott was right there with those guys so we decided to make the move and move back to 37 and acquire a couple more picks.”

It was a trade that ESPN reported the Seahawks won handily in terms of draft capital value, stating “the Giants gave up a package that was worth 74% more than the No. 30 pick they received. A pricey trade up.”

Seattle had earlier moved from 21 to 30 with Green Bay, getting picks 114 and 118 in the process.

“You’re sitting in that room and there’s a ton of players on that board — you want them all,” Schneier said. “You know what I mean? You want to be able to have all of those guys compete at every position you possibly can, right, you know what I mean?”

Here’s a brief look at the Seahawks and NFL history of each pick:

37 — Seattle has never picked here before. The best NFL players at this spot are QBs Norm Van Brocklin (who is in the Hall of Fame) and Randall Cunningham and safeties Eric Weddle and Darren Woodson. And the last few years haven’t been bad — Kansas City got DT Chris Jones here in 2016 and Buffalo receiver Zay Jones in 2017.

92 — Seattle’s lone pick here is kicker Don Bitterlich in 1976. No player taken here has so much as made one All-Pro team since the merger in 1970, via Pro Football Reference. But the recent history at least shows some Pro Bowl-caliber players — OL Trai Turner by Carolina in 2014 and receiver T.Y. Hilton by the Colts in 2012. The 92nd pick a year ago was OL Chukwuma Okorafor by the Steelers.

114 — Seattle has picked here three times — guard Edwin Bailey (1991), receiver Terrrence Warren (1995) and defensive tackle Jaye Howard (2012). Only one player taken at this spot has ever made an All-Pro team — receiver Jerome Mathis, who made it as a returner in 2005, according to Pro Football Reference. The most famous player taken here is running back Herschel Walker by Dallas in 1986, when Walker was playing in the USFL. Detroit picked defensive end Da’Shawn Hand last year. He made three sacks in 13 games.

118 — Seattle has never picked at 118. A few notable players taken at this spot in NFL history include former UW QB Mark Brunell by Green Bay in 1993 (he was then traded to Jacksonville where his career broke out), kicker Stephen Gostkowski and running back Jim Kiick by Miami in 1967. Baltimore drafted cornerback Anthony Averett here last year — he had no starts and played in 11 games.

124 — The only time the Seahawks have picked here came in 2007, guard Mansfield Wrotto out of Georgia Tech. Wrotto was out of the NFL by 2011. The best player taken here since the merger is tight end Ben Coates in 1991 by the Patriots. Coates made five straight Pro Bowls, two while playing for Pete Carroll. The best recent pick is linebacker Kwon Alexander by Tampa Bay in 2015 — he is one of only three players taken at this spot since the merger to make a Pro Bowl. Alexander, though, is the only player taken here since 2009 to emerge as a consistent starter.

132 — Seattle’s only picks here came in 1980, defensive end Daniel Jacobs — who never played in an NFL game — and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis in 2014. The best player taken here in recent years is defensive tackle Mike Daniels by Green Bay in 2012. Former Husky standout Rick Redman was taken here by the Eagles in 1965 and running back Dave Meggett by the Giants in 1989. Receiver Jaleel Scott was the pick here last year by the Ravens. He spent the season on IR.

142 — Seattle has taken two players here — running back Tony Benjamin (1980) and defensive back Eric Stokes (1998). Benjamin played 28 games in the NFL, Stokes 11. The best player taken here in NFL history is punter Shane Lechler by Oakland in 2000. He went on to be named All-Pro six times. The only other player here to make an All-Pro team is kicker Chris Jacke (Green Bay, 1989). No player taken here the last three years has yet to emerge as a starter — cornerback D.J. Reed, 2018, 49ers; defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, Houston, 2017; and defensive end Ronald Blair, 49ers, 2016. But two players taken here who have made it are safety Adrian Amos (Bears, 2015) and linebacker Brandon Marshall, now with the Raiders, taken here in 2012 by Jacksonville.

159 — Seattle’s only pick here is linebacker Jeb Huckeba in 2005. Huckeba never played a down in the NFL. The best player taken here is safety Jake Scott by Miami in 1970. Scott was MVP of Super Bowl VII and was named All-Pro twice — twice as many as everyone else ever taken here. The only other All-Pro pick at 159 is linebacker Bryce Paup (1990, Green Bay). Only four players taken since 1996 have become full-time starters for as much as one season, via Pro Football Reference, the most recent being defensive back Micah Hyde (Green Bay, 2013).

But if history shows that while there are exceptions, the further down in the draft a player is taken, the harder his road to making a real impact, the Seahawks are confident they are going to mine the rest of their newly-increase haul of eight picks to find some real gems.

“We’re five picks away again,” Carroll said after Thursday’s first round with Seattle’s next pick on tap early in the second. “Here we go tomorrow. We’re cranked up about that chance. And then come back again in the third. We’re fired up about that for sure. Great accomplishment to get that done so that we can keep working on it.”