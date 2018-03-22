Smith failed his physical so the trade was called off.

C.J. Smith we hardly knew ye.

Three days after the Seahawks acquired Smith from the Cleveland Browns in a trade for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020 it was announced Thursday that the trade is off and Smith is heading back to Cleveland.

The NFL transactions listing of the reverted trade did not reveal a reason but a source confirmed to the Times that Smith failed his physical.

Brown has played in 13 games over the past two seasons — 10 with the Eagles in 2016 and three last year with Cleveland — and it was expected he would compete for a roster spot at a position that has undergone some change this offseason with the release of Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane and DeShawn Shead signing with Detroit.

The Seahawks list six players who are under contract as cornerbacks on its roster — Shaquill Griffin, Justin Coleman, DeAndre Elliott, Neiko Thorpe, Mike Tyson and Akeem King.

Griffin was the starter last year at right cornerback and expected to be there again in 2018 and Coleman was given a second-round tender as a restricted free agent and expected to again be the nickel in 2018.

Byron Maxwell, who ended the 2018 season as the starting left cornerback, is an unrestricted free agent but could re-sign with the team soon.