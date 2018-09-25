Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner shows Garfield High School players around the NFL team’s headquarters in Renton on Tuesday as part of a surprise tour. Wagner also gave a speech to the team, which plays top-ranked Eastside Catholic on Friday.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner shows Garfield High School players around the NFL team’s headquarters in Renton on Tuesday as part of a surprise tour. Wagner also gave a speech to the team, which plays top-ranked Eastside Catholic on Friday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.