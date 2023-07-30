RENTON — After the Seahawks gave Devon Witherspoon limited reps Friday as he shook off the rust after a two-day holdout, the team’s first pick in the 2023 NFL draft got lots of work Sunday.

Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick out of Illinois, was used often and in a variety of ways — on the outside at left cornerback, in the slot at nickel, and in the dime, or six-defensive back formations.

Which all raises the question — where will he line up when the Seahawks open the season Sept. 10 against the Rams?

Coach Pete Carroll says that’s a query without an answer.

“We’re not settling on that yet,’’ Carroll said. “But we are preparing him to do both (play inside and outside).’’

What doesn’t seem in doubt is that the Seahawks will find some way to get him on the field regularly.

Some might wonder why the Seahawks don’t have a specific spot for Witherspoon given the hefty investment the team made in him. He is their highest draft pick since taking Aaron Curry fourth in 2009.

Carroll said it’s a testament to the strength of the cornerback position, a spot that has only risen in value as the league has increasingly turned toward the pass.

“Here’s really what we’re thinking,’’ Carroll said after Sunday’s practice. “What we’re thinking is we’ve got good depth at corner and we have a chance to work some different combinations. … We’re just trying to find the right combination and see what’s most competitive.’’

That’s actually something Carroll has said since the spring, when the Seahawks began using Witherspoon at the nickel spot during minicamp.

At the time, it was easy to wonder if that was just a couple-day thing to get some info on how he’d look inside.

As camp has opened and Michael Jackson on the right side and Tre Brown on the left have continued to play well — and with the knowledge that Riq Woolen, the starter last year on the right side — will be back eventually, the thought that Witherspoon could indeed play inside has seemed to gain some currency.

Jackson and Brown have taken turns making plays throughout the first four days of camp, each showing no signs of being easily dislodged from their starting roles.

Brown, a third-year player out of Oklahoma who emerged as a starter midway through the 2021 season before suffering a knee injury that lingered into last season, had maybe the best day of anyone Sunday. At one point he broke up a pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf in the back of the end zone, and a few minutes later making a juggling interception in the end zone of a Smith pass intended for Will Dissly.

“He had a great day today,’’ Carroll said. “He was all over the place.’’

Jackson and Brown appeared to get every first-team rep as the outside corners, with Witherspoon often working on the left side with the second team. The thought when he was drafted was that Witherspoon would take over the left side to pair with Woolen on the right.

The Seahawks have never used that combination on the field as Woolen suffered cartilage damage in his knee in May and had arthroscopic surgery and has yet to practice. At the time, Carroll said the injury was “a four-to-six-week type of deal.’’

That seemed to indicate he’d be ready for the start of camp. Woolen remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list and Carroll said Sunday it’s unclear when he will be back.

Carroll said Woolen, who tied for the NFL lead in interceptions as a rookie with six, is “really close to being back out.’’ But in a follow-up, Carroll said “it’s not within a couple days but within a couple weeks for sure” that he’ll be back.

That means Jackson and Brown likely will continue to man the outside corner spots with the team figuring out where best to use Witherspoon, while also mixing in Coby Bryant. Bryant, a fourth-round pick a year ago, was the starting nickel last season and typically worked there with the first defense Sunday, playing alongside Witherspoon inside when they went to a six-defensive back alignment.

Playing inside meant Witherspoon lined up a few times across from fellow first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a receiver taken 20th overall out of Ohio State.

Smith-Njigba, continuing a strong start to camp, got the better of Witherspoon on one play, when he caught a slant pass for a TD from Smith despite some tight coverage from Witherspoon.

“He was real close on a really good play,’’ Carroll said. “He and Jaxon went at it on a play on the goal line today, which was cool. He’s (Witherspoon) going to get more comfortable and more sure of himself in the next couple of days. Gotta get a couple of days out here with us. But he’s gonna do really well.’’

Notes

— Smith-Njigba also had an impressive TD catch when he tapped his toes down just inbounds in the back of the end zone. “I can’t imagine him not being part of the mix right from the beginning,’’ Carroll said. “… He’s hitting it off really well with Geno right now.’’

— Rookie Olu Oluwatimi got all the reps with the first team at center as the Seahawks continued their rotation there. Veteran free-agent signee Evan Brown worked with the first team for the third and first practices and Oluwatimi the second and fourth. Carroll said Oluwatimi is playing through a wrist injury, as well. For now, Carroll said the rotation will continue with no ETA on when a decision needs to be made on a starter.

— Starting left guard Damien Lewis sat out practice because of illness, Carroll said. That had Phil Haynes — who usually plays on the right side — working with the starters on the left side and third-year vet Jake Curhan working at right guard. Rookie Anthony Bradford, a fourth-round pick out of LSU, has worked solely with the second-team offense so far.

— Free-agent signee Devin Bush, who has consistently worked with the starting defense at weakside linebacker alongside Bobby Wagner in the middle, had one of the day’s highlight plays with a leaping interception in the end zone of a pass intended for Tyler Lockett thrown by Smith. That was one of three picks thrown on the day by Smith, another coming on the final play by Quandre Diggs of a pass intended for Metcalf, though there appeared to be some miscommunication as well.

— Wagner turned in his own highlight-reel play when he lined up in man coverage against running back DeeJay Dallas, who was split wide left and ran a slant-and-go down the sideline to the end zone. Wagner stayed with Dallas step-for-step and got his arm up just at the last second to break up the pass. Wagner also moved quickly to chase down Metcalf on a reverse, holding the play to a gain of just a yard or two. “He’s moving really, really well,’’ said Carroll of Wagner, who turned 33 in June. “He looks like the guy that we’ve always known.’’

— Tight end Noah Fant was activated off the PUP list Sunday. He did little in practice as Carroll said the team will ease him back following a procedure on his knee. But Carroll said Fant got a lot of work in the walk-through.