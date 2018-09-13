Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. addresses his unit's porous rush defense against the Broncos, the ineffective pass rush and where the rookies need to improve against the Bears.

The Seahawks allowed 470 total yards and 27 points in a losing effort at Denver last weekend.

So where does the defense need to improve at Chicago on Monday night?

Here are five things first-year Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said on Thursday.

‘We will be better’ at stopping the run

When the Seahawks desperately needed a stop with less than four minutes left last Sunday, Denver running back Royce Freeman ripped off 37 yards in three consecutive runs.

In all, the Broncos finished with 146 rushing yards and 4.6 yards per carry.

They flipped a supposed Seahawk strength into a glaring weakness.

“We were really solid in the run game early on, and then later in the game, it was a four-minute situation where we needed to get the ball back and make the plays, and we didn’t do what we had to do,” Norton said. “They ran the ball when we expect to stop them. So certainly that’s something we need to improve on.

“They came into the game feeling they could run the ball, and we came into the game feeling we could stop the run. Obviously they won back to that battle. We certainly went back to the film, found the mistakes, corrected them … and we will be better at that.”

They’ll have to be against a Chicago offense that racked up 139 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry on the road at Green Bay last weekend.

Tre Flowers ‘solid’ despite struggles

The statistics say, matched up predominantly against rookie cornerback Tre Flowers, Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

That can hardly be considered a successful defensive debut.

And yet, Norton was impressed with Flowers’ first career start.

“It’s just the world of being a corner,” Norton said. “You have to stay on top. You have to be sticky. That means being close to a receiver and make a lot of plays. But he’s going against some really good receivers – some seasoned veterans who really understand football, and he’s a first-timer, so you’re going to have some growing pains.

“But for what he’s been doing and the short time that he’s been doing it, I don’t think anybody could play as solid as he did under the circumstances.”

That may actually be the case on the Seahawks’ roster, after presumed starter Dontae Johnson was placed on IR late last week. Like it or not, it appears Flowers — a converted safety at Oklahoma State — will have to learn on the fly opposite second-year standout Shaquill Griffin.

Where will pass rush progress come from?

A primary concern entering the regular season was the Seahawks’ pass rush, or lack of it.

That certainly was a problem in the loss to Denver, as Seattle produced just one sack (from defensive end Frank Clark) and five quarterback hurries.

The Broncos, by comparison, finished with six sacks and 11 hurries.

“I think any time you play you want to get the quarterback off the spot, and any time you end up with one sack everyone would love to have three or four,” Norton said. “So it’s something that certainly we want to get better at, and I think first (the goal) was getting the ball. We got the ball pretty well. We could have had it more times. We got three (turnovers). We could have had four, maybe five depending on a fumble that we didn’t get.

“But at the same time, no question, you want more pressure on the quarterback. You want more (plays with the) quarterback off the spot, because the quarterback is less accurate. So that’s something we’re certainly working on.”

It would certainly help to add a healthy dose of Dion Jordan, who played just 15 snaps last weekend as he returns from a stress reaction in his shin.

But against the Bears — who allowed four sacks last week — don’t expect a sudden resurgence from Jordan.

“Dion hasn’t been with us the entire spring and summer and preseason, so you can’t work him too much too soon, because then you’ll lose him altogether,” Norton cautioned. “So they (the medical staff) have a certain number of snaps that they give us. So we have to take care of him.

“He has to grow and get in shape and get in football shape. So that’s just a matter of plays and work.”

Assessing weakness at weak side linebacker

Rookie Shaquem Griffin and second-year player Austin Calitro rotated at the weak side linebacker position next to Bobby Wagner last weekend.

And, unsurprisingly, neither made the fans forget about injured veteran K.J. Wright.

“It’s two young players in a hostile environment,” Norton said. “I thought they were solid. Certainly we lost the game, so everybody has some improvement (to make). It comes down to winning and losing, so we have to find ways to win, find ways to finish as a defense.

“There are things they did really well and there are some things they certainly need to improve on, and that’s what we’re doing during this week.”

That’s not all they’re doing. The Seahawks also reportedly hosted linebacker Mychal Kendricks for a visit on Thursday.

But the best possible solution at that position remains Wright, whose immediate future is unclear as he works back from arthroscopic knee surgery.

“K.J. is a seasoned veteran. He is a Pro Bowl player,” Norton said. “He really understands the game, and any time you have a guy who’s been playing seven, eight years, as opposed to a guy who’s in his first year, you miss football experience. You miss just understanding the situation, understanding being on the road, and him and Bobby really work well together.

“So there’s no question a player like that you’re going to miss. But at the same time it’s next man up. You can’t sit there and worry about a guy that’s not there.”

Scouting Trubisky

The Seahawks’ next defensive challenge starts with Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who completed 65.7 percent of his passes and threw for 171 yards against the Packers last weekend, while adding 32 rushing yards and a touchdown.

What can Seattle expect from the second-year signal caller?

“Good athlete,” Norton said. “Very mobile. Really has a good feel for the game. Finds the open man. If the play is not working, he can get it back with his legs.

“You see the growth in him from the first year to the second year. So we have a challenge ahead of us.”