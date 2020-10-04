Just when you wondered if the Seahawks winning formula for this season had finally run out — for at least a day — you looked up and Seattle was on its way to a comfortable win.

Well, comfortable for this Seattle season, anyway.

After games the last two weeks were decided in the final six seconds, this one was over when Jacob Hollister recovered an onside kick with 1 minute, 49 seconds remaining to preserve a 31-23 win.

Clinging to a 17-15 lead midway through the fourth quarter, the Seahawks scored two touchdowns in the span of 1:24 to finally take some measure of control.

Seattle is now 4-0 for only the second time in franchise history and first since 2013, the year the Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

And while this might not have been the sharpest game of Russell Wilson’s season, it was still a pretty darn good one as he completed 24 of 34 passes for 360 yards and threw his 15th and 16th touchdown passes, tying Peyton Manning in 2013 for the most in the first four games of the season.

But the real key might have been the best game of the season for an injury-riddled Seattle defense.

The Seahawks had two interceptions that led to 14 points, including on the first series of the game that led to a Seattle touchdown and a lead the Seahawks never relinquished.

While Seattle gave up some yards, it held Miami out of the end zone until 1:50 remained and didn’t allow a play of longer than 26 Seattle has now won nine of 10 road games in the regular season since the start of the 2019 season.

Leading 17-9 at the half, the Seahawks drove to the Miami 6 to start the third quarter, seemingly set to finally take some form of control in the game.

But from there, three straight passes failed, with the last one turning into disaster when Wilson under pressure tried to fit in a pass to DK Metcalf in the end zone.

Miami’s Xavien Howard instead slid in front of the pass for the interception. It was just Wilson’s second pick of the year, the other coming when a pass went into and out of the hands of tight end Greg Olsen.

Miami drove for a field goal to make it 17-12, then stopped the Seahawks and drove to the Seattle 9.

But the drive stalled there on a day when the Seattle defense perfectly executed “bend but don’t break.”

Still, Miami got yet another field goal to make it 17-15 with 8:31 left, and it was again nervous time for Seattle.

But as it usually the case, Wilson quickly calmed things down, hitting Tyler Locket for a 30-yard completion that led to Wilson’s fabulous 17-yard hookup to David Moore with 5:24 left.

Moore had maybe his best day as a Seahawk, with three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.

After Shaquill Griffin picked off a pass on the next possession, Wilson led another quick scoring drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Chris Carson with four minutes left, and that was that.

The game began with the feel that maybe Seattle would have an easy time of it.

On Miami’s first possession, two players making their season starting debuts combined to force a turnover.

Linebacker Cody Barton, starting in place of the injured Bruce Irvin and Jordyn Brooks, tipped a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass into the hands of Ryan Neal, starting at safety in place of Jamal Adams.

That gave Seattle the ball at its own 43, and a 37-yard pass from Wilson to Metcalf set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Carson with 10 minutes to play in the first quarter.

Seattle got a stop on the next series and it was tempting to think the rout was on.

Instead, the rest of the first half turned into something of a slog, if a hard-hitting one.

Seattle’s defense bent but held the Dolphins to two field goals early on, with Seattle countering with a 55-yard field goal by Jason Myers late in the first quarter.

Seattle decided to go for it on fourth-and-3 at the Miami 18 late in the second quarter.

But Wilson was sacked, resulting in the first time this season Seattle did not score a touchdown in the red zone.

Miami then drove for a field goal to make it 10-9 with 24 seconds left in the half.

But that proved to be just enough for Seattle to make a quick 75-yard march down the field, keyed by a Wilson 57-yard pass to Moore when Wilson scrambled and allowed Moore to sneak behind Miami’s zone defense. Wilson then hit Travis Homer on a 3-yard scoring pass with three seconds left — his 15th of the season — to make it 17-9 at halftime.

And despite what seemed like some sloppy play at times and the injury to Carson, the Seahawks had 256 yards at halftime and averaged 7.8 per play with Wilson hitting on 17-23 for 231 yards and a touchdown.