So, it looks as though the greatest to ever do it might not be doing it anymore.

Multiple reports have indicated that Bucs quarterback Tom Brady — winner of seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three regular-season MVPs — will retire after 22 seasons in the NFL.

To be fair, Brady he told the Buccaneers that he hasn’t made his mind up yet, so we’ll see. But it’s starting to look as though the GOAT may have thrown his final NFL pass.

There are countless angles to be taken in the wake of this, but I’ll try this one: What if Russell Wilson followed the Tom Brady contract blueprint?

Let’s be clear before I go any further — Brady truly is the best quarterback ever. You can argue whether he was as naturally gifted as a Peyton Manning or an Aaron Rodgers, but his résumé is peerless.

That said, one thing he consistently did is sign team-friendly contracts. He would take significant pay cuts — making money similar to that of middle-of-the-road signal callers — to give his teams more financial flexibility.

Hey, it doesn’t hurt having a supermodel wife as the household breadwinner. But I’ve always looked at some of the deals Brady signed as the embodiment of the win-first mentality. You just don’t see other quarterbacks doing it. What if Wilson did?

This isn’t a criticism of the Seahawks’ signal caller. There should never be any shame in getting paid what you’re worth. Three years ago, Wilson signed the biggest contract in NFL history. Previously, he inked a deal that placed him just behind Packers QB Rodgers salary-wise. Since then, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 12-year contract worth about a half a billion dollars. QBs are everything in the NFL … actually, that’s not true. And that’s the point.

One of the more notable aspects of the Patriots’ dynasty when Brady was in New England was how well the team performed when Tom was hurt. In 2011, when Brady suffered an ACL tear, the Pats went 11-5 with Matt Cassel at quarterback. They were also 3-1 over the four games in which Brady was suspended (Deflategate) in 2016.

Could this be chalked up to the genius of Patriots coach Bill Belichick? Maybe. More likely, the extra salary-cap room Brady opened up with his middling contract (for star quarterbacks, at least) made New England free of weak links.

It’s quite common for NFL teams to drop off once their star quarterback gets his big payday. In 2017, just one of the six highest-paid QBs made the playoffs, and two years before that, one of the top five and none of the top three. When you look at the success of the Chiefs or the Cowboys this year, you should note that Mahomes and Dallas QB Dak Prescott are playing on their rookie deals, as their extensions don’t kick in until next year.

Organizations have little choice but to cave to the massive financial demands of talented quarterbacks. In today’s game, it’s almost impossible to win a ring without a Pro Bowler behind center. But the other pieces matter. And Brady always seemed to have them.

So what does this mean for Wilson? Maybe nothing. But he has been consistent in stating his desire to stay in Seattle so long as the Seahawks do whatever they can to win. I’m sure they’re trying. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have an impressive track record.

But what if Wilson (gasp!) were to take less money? Might that turn the Seahawks into the Super Bowl contenders that, quite frankly, they haven’t been since 2014?

Like with most NFL teams, there has always been a notable weakness with the Seahawks over the past few years. Sometimes it’s a feeble offensive line. Sometimes it’s unreliable cornerbacks. Sometimes it’s a nonexistent pass rush. It’s just hard to shore up every weapon in your arsenal with limited amounts of money.

This is nobody’s fault. It’s the nature of the game. Look at LeBron James or Bryce Harper or several of the aforementioned quarterbacks, and nobody is taking less. But that’s what made Brady unique.

It seems the mentality these days for the best in the game is to get the richest contracts in history. It’s a status symbol. It’s a way for players to say, “I’m the best, and here are the dollar signs to prove it.”

But contracts aren’t what people remember. It’s championships that make one immortal.

Brady was one of a kind on the football field, but he was just as unique in his deal-signings. Just think it’s worth asking if other QBs, including the one in this town, would go the same route.