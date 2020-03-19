Almost immediately following one of the more stunning moves of the week in NFL free agency — the Rams’ decision to cut running back Todd Gurley with four years left on his contract— came the next logical question.

Could Seattle be interested in trying to sign a player who has been one of the more dynamic offensive playmakers in the NFL the last five seasons and is still just 25 years old?

Early buzz around the league was that Seattle almost certainly will be, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network immediately pegging the Seahawks as a team “to watch” in regards to Gurley’s future.

What we also know is that the Seahawks have long thought pretty favorable of Gurley —Seattle GM John Schneider famously said during his pre-game radio show in 2015 that the Seahawks had him rated as the top player on their board for the draft that year.

What we also know is that Gurley is going to be had by someone now for a lot less than he had been due to make with the Rams, who released him Thursday minutes before $10.5 million in his contract would have become fully guaranteed, and following a season when he had a career-low 857 yards.

But early indications were also that Gurley wasn’t going to take the first cheap deal that comes his way, with Gurley probably willing to be somewhat patient to see what develops.

There will also be the complication with Gurley of his physical status due to a knee in which he reportedly has arthritis (he suffered an ACL injury while at Georgia in 2014).

The coronavirus outbreak means the NFL is prohibiting players and team officials from travel, further meaning a player cannot take a physical at a team facility.

Contracts can be completed with physicals pending, and ESPN reported Thursday that teams are adding clauses into contracts with the ability to void bonuses if a player signs and then later passes a physical.

But agreements can be reached, and Gurley will have lots of suitors.

Not only did the Seahawks like Gurley coming out of college but they have also often seen the best of him in the NFL.

He has scored 11 touchdowns against the Seahawks in his career — three more than against any other team — and has had two games with 120 or more yards rushing against Seattle during a time when the Seahawks haven’t surrendered 100-yard rushing games all that easily.

And as noted, he’s just 25, set to turn 26 in August — he’s actually only 13 months older than Seattle’s 2019 first-round pick, defensive end L.J. Collier.

Seattle also has an uncertain running back situation that led coach Pete Carroll to say at the NFL combine that the team would definitely look to add to the position in the offseason with Travis Homer the only player under contract who does not have some sort of injury issue.

Chris Carson is entering the final year of his rookie deal but is coming off a fractured hip. And while he is reportedly on track to be ready for the start of the regular season (he is letting the injury heal without surgery) he likely won’t do much of anything until the season begins.

And Rashaad Penny, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2018, suffered an ACL injury against the Rams on Dec. 8 and it’s uncertain if he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season.

Seattle famously re-signed Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin to fill in the depth after the loss of Carson and Penny but each are now free agents.

And while the team hasn’t ruled out that Lynch could return that would hardly mitigate wanting to go after someone like Gurley, whose receiving abilities — 218 receptions in five years with a high of 64 in 2017 — have always been one of his greatest assets (and as for Lynch, any return almost certainly won’t happen until into, or after, training camp, or into the regular season itself).

With it unclear when Penny will return, a Carson-Gurley-Homer tailback trio entering the season could look pretty tempting for the Seahawks.

But the question will be what kind of market develops for Gurley. Given Seattle’s needs to upgrade its defensive line the Seahawks are not going to want to spend a lot on a running back.

It hardly needs stating Gurley will take a huge pay cut going forward — the four-year, $57.5 million he got from the Rams in 2018 is going to be used even more now as evidence for why signing running backs to huge deals is a bad idea.

And one early thought is that because he made so much from the Rams (he’s pocketed roughly $39 million), Gurley could be amenable to a fairly team-friendly deal with the right team. A few others who could be interested mentioned prominently early on included the Saints and Tampa Bay, the latter of which would apparently love to team him with Tom Brady and what is already a top-flight receiving corps.

But expect the Seahawks to get in the hunt and see what happens.