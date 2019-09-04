NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve and have added veteran Cairo Santos to replace him.

Succop hadn’t missed a game in five seasons with the Titans but had been recovering from offseason knee surgery. He had been on the physically unable to perform list until just before the Titans’ third preseason game. Succop kicked in the final two preseason games.

He converted 86.7 percent of his field-goal attempts (26 of 30) last season.

Santos has five years of NFL kicking experience with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has made 83.2% of his field-goal attempts (104 of 125) in 62 career games.

Last season, Santos kicked for the Rams for two games in October and spent the final seven games with Tampa Bay.

The Titans open the season Sunday at Cleveland.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL