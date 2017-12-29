Is Earl Thomas the new leader of the “Mehawks”?

Seahawks

No luck

I’ve learned that not only do you need to be good, you also have to be lucky. There were times when we were very good, but, with the loss of Richard Sherman and Kam Chancelor, not to mention Cliff Avril, and our weak running game, and pedestrian offensive line, it just hasn’t been our year.

Even if we make the playoffs we won’t be playing in front of a stadium full of 12s — all games will be away.

Keith Brown, Tulalip

Earl’s weird move

We have a new leader of the Seattle Mehawks (Matt Calkins: “If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it”). That’s the LAST thing Thomas should be talking about when a path to the playoffs is still there, and probably better than 50-50 to get there. The video of him chasing down coach Garrett to kiss his butt really takes the steam out of the narrative of this win.

Russ Meyer (online comment)

Act like adults

It’s driving me up the wall. The NFL saw fit to loosen the rules concerning what players are allowed to do on the field in terms of celebrations. Their actions mutate farther each week as they think of still more extreme stuff to do. I’m beginning to feel as if we’re watching amateur hour as groups enact little skits for the benefit of drooling cameramen who can’t get enough of the unfolding spectacle.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Mariners

Pitching, please

Jerry Dipoto is on record as saying the M’s starting rotation matches up with any in the American League and is set and ready for opening day.

Either he is completely delusional or he is just fulfilling the PR aspect of his job. I am not sure which is worse.

Darren Warner

Dick Enberg

He was more than a sports voice

I was a graduate student at UCLA during Dick Enberg’s job as announcer in the ’60s. It was a time of both political turmoil and UCLA basketball dominance. Dick was a popular man; his genuine decency came through the microphone.

At a loud, raucous rally, a chant went up: “Dick Enberg for governor.” Reagan was governor, the Vietnam war was on, and neither was popular on campus. Dick gave a warm, gracious, humble speech, thanking the students, agreeing on the need for a governor with more humanity in his programs, hoping that the students would continue to work for what they cared about and voicing confidence that we could get through the problems. The students loved it. Dick: Rest in peace; you deserve it.

Frank Carsey, Bremerton

