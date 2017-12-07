Guard Ethan Pocic was back to practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a sore ankle.

The only changes to the Seahawks’ injury report Thursday were good ones.

Specifically, starting right guard Ethan Pocic, who sat out on Wednesday with an ankle issue, was listed as a full participant in practice, which would seem to indicate he’ll be ready to go Sunday at Jacksonville.

Also back to full participation status were OL Luke Joeckel (knee) and LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder). Joeckel sat out Wednesday as a rest day and Alexander had been limited.

Also making progress was DE Marcus Smith, who was out on Wednesday with an ankle issue and was up to limited on Thursday.

Once again listed as limited was DE Dion Jordan, who has missed the last two games with a neck/stinger issue.

Eight other players also sat out. But all have been on the injury report in past weeks either with injuries that are likely to have the out this week or simply with injuries that are causing them to take rest days.

Those eight are: SS Kam Chancellor (neck), OL Oday Aboushi (shoulder), OL Duane Brown (ankle), DL Nazair Jones (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), DL Michael Bennett (knee), LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and safety Earl Thomas (rest day).

Chancellor has already been declared out for the season but he remains on the 53-man roster for salary cap reasons. Abuoshi appears unlikely to play having missed the last two games. Jones is also best viewed as doubtful for this week. The other five — Brown, Thomas, Graham, Bennett and Wagner — appear to have been taking rest days.