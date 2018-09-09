Matched up often with Flowers, Denver wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders racked up 10 catches on 11 targets for 135 yards. But the converted safety also led the Seahawks with eight tackles and broke up a pass as well.

DENVER — Tre Flowers has confidence.

That might not be a given, considering that the rookie cornerback was repeatedly roasted in his first career start. Matched up often with Flowers, Denver wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders racked up 10 catches on 11 targets for 135 yards with one touchdown and one somersault. The highlight was Sanders’ 43-yard score, where he breezed by Flowers on a crossing route, stepped through tackle attempts and flipped head-over-heels into the end zone.

After the Seahawks’ 27-24 loss, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy cornerback said he needs to improve “everything. In coverage, it’s squeezing routes, being on top of routes and making plays on the ball. Everything that makes you a corner.”

It was an erratic first impression, but Flowers remains confident. Why?

“It’s the NFL. I see Doug (Baldwin) and Brandon Marshall at practice, so you have to have confidence or you won’t make it in the league,” said the 6-foot-3, 203-pound cornerback. “I talk positive to myself every time.”

So let’s talk positives. In his NFL debut, the converted safety also led the Seahawks with eight tackles and broke up a pass as well. That’s after expected starter Dontae Johnson was placed on IR with a strained groin on Saturday.

“Everyone’s encouraging on the defense and on the team, so they helped me out a lot,” Flowers said. “They knew I prepared. I took this really seriously. I don’t want to be the average rookie. I want to make plays and I’m going to make plays.”

The Seahawk safeties made the most impactful plays on Sunday, as Bradley McDougald and Earl Thomas combined for three interceptions.

There’s more to come, Flowers said.

“I wish I would have caught one (interception), but B-Mac and Earl are one of the best,” Flowers said. “We’re going to cause turnovers and the offense is going to put it together. We’re going to win games.”