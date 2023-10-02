This one might be remembered as the game Devon Witherspoon introduced himself as the NFL’s next breakout defensive star.

Or maybe, the night in New Jersey when the Seahawks ate Daniel Jones alive and tied a franchise record with 11 sacks.

At any rate, Halloween came early for the Giants as the Witherspoon as the Seahawks unleashed a frightful and downright devastating defense that terrorized and tormented Jones during a 24-3 Monday Night Football victory.

The Seahawks (3-1) pushed their record on Monday night to a league-best 29-12.

Here are three impressions.

Oh my goodness, that defense

Where do we start?

Witherspoon is a good place to begin, considering his 97-yard interception return for a touchdown is perhaps the game’s biggest highlight.

The rookie cornerback also had two sacks, seven tackles and three quarterback hits on the night when he unofficially launched his NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

Witherspoon wasn’t the only defensive standout.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner finished with 17 tackles and two sacks, while linebacker Jordyn Brooks had 10 tackles and two sacks. Uchenna Nwosu also had two sacks, while Marlo Edwards Jr., Myles Adams and Boye Mafe each had one.

It was the most sacks for a Pete Carroll-coached Seahawks team.

And not to be forgotten, Quandre Diggs collected an interception in the fourth quarter.

Makeshift O-line held up

The Seahawks suffered a slew of injuries in the first half, including strong safety Jamal Adams (concussion), right guard Phil Haynes (calf) and left guard Damien Lewis (ankle) who left the game and didn’t return.

For most of the night, the offensive line, which was already missing injured starting tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, consisted of left tackle Shane Forsythe, center Evan Brown who moved to left guard, center Olu Oluwatimi, right guard Anthony Bradford and left tackle Jake Curhan.

Despite the attrition, the Seahawks churned out 121 rushing yards and allowed just two sacks.

Drew Lock makes Seahawks debut

Quarterback Geno Smith left the game late in the second quarter to have his knee evaluated in the locker room after an awkward tackle on the sideline.

Backup quarterback Drew Lock replaced Smith and participated in his first Seahawks game since last year’s trade with Denver brought him to Seattle.

Lock looked good while leading the Seahawks to a touchdown and a 14-3 lead at the break. He finished with 63 yards on 2-for-6 passing.

Smith returned and started the second half.