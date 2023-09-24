The Seahawks have won two straight after a dismal Week 1 outing. Here are three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 37-27 win over the Panthers.

First-half hero

The Seahawks didn’t reach the end zone until late in the third quarter. In the meantime, Jason Myers did his damage, going 5-for-5 after going 3-for-6 in the previous two games. The made field goals Sunday were from 33, 35, 37, 39 and 43 yards out.

The fifth field goal tied the team record, achieved six times previously. Olindo Mare did it twice, Norm Johnson also twice, plus Todd Peterson and Stephen Hauschka once each.

Myers became the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL after inking a four-year deal in the offseason worth up to $21.1 million. At an average of $5.275 million, Myers will make more than any kicker in the NFL on a per-year basis other than Baltimore’s Justin Tucker at $6 million.

Not bad company for Myers, who was a Pro-Bowler last season after hitting 34 of 37 field goals.

Coach Pete Carroll praised his bounce-back after the game, while lamenting the lack of third-down offense that led to so many field goal attempts.

Take a bow

Jake Bobo heard his name called plenty in the fourth quarter. The undrafted free agent snagged his first career touchdown from 5 yards out with a perfect toe tap to get the score. Geno Smith then found Tyler Lockett for the two-point conversion.

Bobo also had the key play on Carolina’s onside kick attempt. After cutting the Seahawks’ lead to 37-27, the Panthers attempted to steal a possession with 1:40 left and no timeouts. The ball only made it 7 yards before Bobo fell on it to secure it.

Bobo stayed on the field for the victory formation.

Bobo had two targets with one catch — the TD toe tap.

The fan favorite made himself indispensable in the preseason, but only had one catch before Sunday.

“We were trying to give him the ball,” quarterback Geno Smith said of the first three games.

More Bobo? Yes, please.

The 12s made themselves known

The 12s brought it on Sunday.

The Panthers had eight false start penalties — just shy of the record of 11 by the Giants in 2005.

“It felt like what it feels like to be here at Lumen [Field], and that’s a thrill,” Carroll said after the game. “That’s a thrill for our young guys who haven’t heard it like that, felt it like that.”

Carroll said it was big for the younger players who had heard about the 12s but hadn’t heard them in action before.

“We want it even louder,” Jarran Reed said.

Multiple players thanked the 12s after the game, including Smith who gave them credit for the win.

Reporter Bob Condotta contributed to this story.