The Seahawks blew a 15-point halftime lead in a stunning collapse Sunday afternoon, losing to the Tennessee Titans, 33-30, in overtime at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks fell to 1-1.

Here are three immediate impressions from the game:

Show caption

We have liftoff

Welcome back to Lumen Field, ladies and gents. It’s great to have you back here for another thrilling NFL season. Please have your vaccination card ready, sit down with your masks on and buckle up for the wildest ride of your life. This is, after all, Seahawks football.

And so begins another home season for the Seahawks.

The new normal, you say? Nope, not today.

Not ever, with this team.

You didn’t think this was going to be easy, did you?

This is, after all, Seahawks football.

Just when it looked like the Seahawks would survive a typically bizarre fourth quarter, the Titans rallied to tie the score in the final 30 seconds of regulation and then won it on Randy Bullock’s 36-yard field goal in overtime.

It’s been 630 days since fans were welcomed into Lumen Field, and if you thought you’d forgotten that feeling — that knock-in-your-stomach, am-I-still-breathing, why-do-they-keep-doing-this-to-me feeling — well, the Seahawks, found a way to bring in back in the fourth quarter.

This is, after all, Seahawks football.

In the end, the Seahawks couldn’t stop Derrick Henry — and that, ultimately, was their downfall.

Advertising

Oh, Henry!

You always knew there was a chance Henry could pop off at any moment.

The Seahawks defense shut down the NFL’s two-time rushing champ in the first half.

They could do almost nothing to slow him down in the second half.

Henry rushed for 126 yards in the second half Sunday, leading the Titans to a comeback from a 15-point deficit.

He had a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

He had a 60-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

And he added a 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left, tying the score at 30-30 (after Randy Bullock’s successful point-after kick).

Advertising

The Seahawks had several costly penalties — finishing with 10 penalties for 100 yards in all — but their biggest issue was the Titans’ 247-pound running back.

If Henry is a runaway train, as he’s often been described, then the Seahawks’ defenders were the tracks — lying down and ready to get run over … and over … and over … and over.

Henry finished with 182 yards rushing and those three TDs on 35 carries.

Three cheers for Long Bomb Lockett

What else is there to say about the Russell Wilson-to-Tyler Lockett connection?

They’re here in Year 7 together, the star QB and the NFL’s most overlooked WR.

They came out blazing in the season opener last week in Indianapolis. They were somehow even better Sunday against the Titans.

Advertising

Lockett finished with eight catches for 178 yards and one impossibly fun touchdown.

The Seahawks were barely into their fifth quarter of the season, and already Wilson and Lockett had hooked up for three — yes, three — insanely beautiful deep passes.

On the Seahawks’ second possession Sunday, Wilson launched another moon ball for Lockett, who made a nice adjustment to haul in the pass over his shoulder for a 51-yard gain.

Lockett’s touchdown came in the second quarter on a 63-yard reception in which he hauled in the pass, spun away from ex-Husky star Elijah Molden and ex-Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.

In 2018, Wilson had a perfect passer rating when he targeted Lockett.

In 2021, they’ve somehow gotten even better.