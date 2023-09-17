DETROIT — Here are three instant impressions from the Seahawks’ 37-31 overtime win over the Detroit Lions.

Pass defense struggles, recovers … then struggles

The Seahawks pass defense made a dreadful first impression in last weekend’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

For a while, the second impression was not improved.

Quarterback Jared Goff was unbothered on the Lions’ opening drive Sunday, completing all four of his pass attempts for 60 yards — ending with a 22-yard touchdown to wide receiver Josh Reynolds. The 28-year-old signal caller completed 12 of 15 passes (80%) for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.

It didn’t help, of course, that standout cornerback Riq Woolen left with a chest injury early in the game. Or that the Seahawks pass rush was ineffective for the first three quarters, before suddenly springing to life.

And in his Seahawks debut, Witherspoon had an uneven day. The No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL draft notably produced a diving pass breakup to deliver a fourth-down stop in the second quarter. But Witherspoon faltered on the following drive — surrendering an 8-yard reception to Amon-Ra St. Brown, a missed tackle, a defensive pass interference penalty and a 36-yard flea-flicker touchdown to wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Still, that pass defense responded in the second half, as cornerback Tre Brown returned a Goff interception for a backbreaking 40-yard score. It was Goff’s first pick in his last 384 pass attempts.

Advertising

Granted, Goff completed 28 of 35 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. The Seahawks’ pass defense didn’t make many plays.

But they did do just enough.

Fourth down dilemmas

The Lions approached Sunday’s game as if they had nothing to lose.

It didn’t wind up that way.

Detroit went for it on fourth down three separate times, converting just once. That conversion — a five-yard flip from the Seattle 11 on fourth-and-3 — paved the way for a four-yard David Montgomery touchdown three plays later that gave the Lions a 21-14 lead.

Their other gambles changed the game.

Instead of attempting a 48-yard field goal early in the second quarter, Goff’s pass on fourth-and-4 was knocked away by Witherspoon. And a fourth-and-2 try from their own 45-yard line late in the third quarter was even more destructive, as Goff threw wide of wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

On the ensuing drive, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith hit Tyler Lockett for a go-ahead touchdown, part of 17 unanswered points. Smith ultimately completed 32 of 41 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive performance.

But those fourth down stops were massive momentum swings.

More Myers misses

Jason Myers is expected to be automatic.

After all, the 32-year-old Seahawks kicker was a first-team All-Pro and the NFL’s scoring leader a season ago, connecting on 34 of 37 field goals (91.9%) and all six tries from 50-plus yards.

Advertising

But Myers — who signed a four-year extension in January — notably missed a 39-yard field goal in last week’s loss to the Rams. And Sunday, it got worse.

Specifically, Myers missed two more first half field goals — attempts from 45 and 56 yards. He did add a 25-yard chip shot late in the third quarter to narrow the deficit to 21-17.

But considering Seattle’s defensive struggles, the Seahawks can’t afford to pass on points.

Especially in a game that ends in overtime.