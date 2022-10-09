The Seattle Seahawks fell to 2-3 on the season Sunday with a 39-32 loss at New Orleans.

Here are three instant impressions from the game.

Geno Smith throws dimes

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith continued his outstanding start to his first season as the Seahawks starting quarterback, with 16 completions for 268 yards on 25 attempts against the New Orleans defense, with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

All three of Smith’s touchdown passes were from at least 35 yards. Smith’s first touchdown of the day came on a 50-yard pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Smith connected with Tyler Lockett for a 35-yard score and found him again in the fourth quarter for a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Smith came into the game leading the NFL’s qualified passers with a 77.3% completion rate, and finished Sunday at 64%, with a quarterback rating of 139.7.

Lockett and Metcalf were once again Smith’s primary targets, combining for 10 receptions, 192 yards, and three touchdowns.

Penalty troubles

Penalties hurt Seattle throughout the game, as the Seahawks piled up 12 flags for 85 yards.

There were four penalties flags thrown on one third quarter Seahawks drive, including one for a false start, one for delay of game, and another for an illegal block above the waist by Isaiah Dunn.

The most crushing penalty on the drive came against rookie left tackle Charles Cross, whose third down holding penalty wiped out what would’ve been a 32-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Metcalf. The play would’ve given Seattle a one-point lead, but instead the team got the ball on third-and-18. Smith was sacked on the next play, and Seattle was forced to punt. On the ensuing drive, New Orleans scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill to Adam Trautman, for a 31-19 lead.

Another crucial penalty came with 10:08 to go in the game, when Tariq Woolen was called for defensive holding. The Seahawks managed to tackle Trautman short of the first down marker, but the penalty gave New Orleans a first down at the 50.

Luckily for Seattle, that drive ended with a Saints’ false start penalty that forced a New Orleans punt and eventually led to a 69-yard touchdown run from running back Ken Walker III.

Taysom Hill shreds Seahawks defense

After putting up a decent performance in the first quarter, the Seahawks defense continued its seasonlong struggles in the latter portions of the game thanks largely to the big-time play of Hill.

Hill, who takes the snaps for New Orleans on rushing downs, shredded the Seahawks defense for 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Hill averaged 12.4 yards per rush and also completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Trautman.

Hill’s first touchdown came on an 8-yard run to the right side with 10:59 left in the first half to tie the game at 10-10. Hill scored a 9-yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter to give New Orleans a 17-10 lead, and then reeled off a 60-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter to make it a 39-32 game.

The Seahawks defense gave up a total of 444 yards, with 235 rushing yards and 209 receiving yards allowed.