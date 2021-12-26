A rather meaningless game in the snow seemed to perfectly typify this Seahawks season, didn’t it?

The Seahawks blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears en route to another head-scratching loss, 25-24, Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field.

The spiraling season continues for the Seahawks, who are now 5-10. In a season full of inexplicable losses, this might have been the most inexplicable of them all.

Three instant impressions from the game:

Graham’s revenge

There’s part of you, no doubt, thinking that the Seahawks could have, and should have, been able to do more to shut down a guy like Nick Foles, the Bears’ third-string QB who was making his first start in 13 months.

There’s part of you, surely, who wanted to see this Seahawks defense blitzing and harassing and knocking around Foles until he cried uncle.

There’s part of you, understandably, wondering how the Seahawks could let this short-handed Bears offense hang around late in the fourth quarter.

Advertising

And there’s a whole lot of you bemoaning another loss in a long lost season.

It was Foles — yes, Nick Foles — making two clutch throws in the final moments of the game to lead the Bears all the way back from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit.

The first was a jump-ball throw to none other than Jimmy Graham, the former Seahawks tight end who boxed out a much smaller cornerback, John Reid, in the end zone — oh, we’ve seen that before — to haul in a 15-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left. That got the Bears within 24-23.

The Bears decided to go for two, and they got it when Foles threw to the back of the end zone for Damiere Byrd, a 5-foot-9 receiver who leaped over the coverage of three Seahawks defenders and got a knee down to convert the two-point play and give the Bears a 25-24.

Up to that point, it had been a pretty typical performance from this Seattle defense.

They kept the ball in front of them. They didn’t really give up any big plays. And, above all, they were solid again in the red zone.

Advertising

It wasn’t enough.

Foles finished 24-of-35 for 250 yards with the one TD pass and no turnovers, and the Bears (5-10) snapped a three-game losing skid.

Wilson comes up short

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense had two chances in the closing seconds to convert on fourth down.

They failed both times.

Wilson scrambled and dived for the first-down line, only to come up a couple yards short with 21 seconds left. Alas, two penalties were called on the play — holding on each team — negating the play and giving Wilson one more snap.

This time, he was pressured by former Seahawk Bruce Irvin and threw incomplete for Tyler Lockett, effectively ending the game.

Wilson finished with another subpar game, going 16-for-27 for 181 yards. He threw two TD passes and didn’t have any turnovers.

Things started off well enough for Wilson.

Wilson finally connected with DK Metcalf for a touchdown on the Seahawks’ second possession, hitting Metcalf in stride for a 41-yard score.

Advertising

The Bears left rookie Thomas Graham Jr. alone in one-on-one coverage on the play, and Metcalf set him up nicely at the line before getting behind him rather easily.

That was Metcalf’s first touchdown since had had two TD catches — from Geno Smith — against Jacksonville on Halloween.

It was Metcalf’s first touchdown reception from Wilson since the second quarter of the first Rams game on Oct. 7.

But Metcalf was shut down the rest of the game, and Lockett, in his return from the COVID reserve list, was a nonfactor for much of the game.

There were many questions about this offense already, and now more coming out of another bad loss.

Penny finds his lane

The Seahawks have to like what they’ve seen from Rashaad Penny the past few weeks.

Sponsored

What’s not to like, really?

Injuries have decimated the Seahawks’ rushing attack this season, and the loss of Chris Carson to a season-ending neck injury is a big reason why the Seahawks came into the game ranked 30th in the NFL in total yards.

But Penny has been something of a revelation the past few weeks. The Seahawks needed him, and Penny needed to prove himself in his last shot before hitting free agency.

Penny rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries — all career highs — two weeks ago in a win at Houston.

He added 135 yards on 17 carries Sunday against the Bears, including a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He had runs of 25 and 32 yards, the latter coming midway through the third quarter to help set up Russell Wilson’s 24-yard TD pass to Gerald Everett. That gave the Seahawks a 24-14 lead.

So what do we make of Penny now?

Has he changed your mind?

Has the former first-round pick convinced you he should be a priority for the Seahawks to re-sign this offseason?

The Seahawks, obviously, will have to address the running back position this offseason. They’re hoping Carson can come back fully healthy after neck surgery earlier this month, but that’s no sure thing.

Is Penny the answer?

Not sure we can say that, yet, with certainty, but he looked really good again Sunday — another important step forward for him.

And Penny has two more games to show what he’s worth.