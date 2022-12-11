The Seahawks couldn’t overcome an early 17-point deficit and were upset at home 30-24 in a confounding loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field.

Three immediate impressions from Sunday’s game:

Run defense struggles (again and again and again)

How many more ways can we describe the awfulness of the Seahawks’ run defense?

How many more times are they going to get embarrassed before they do something drastic?

How can they be this bad?

The Seahawks knew what the Panthers were going to do Sunday. Everyone inside Lumen Field knew what the Panthers were going to do.

They were going to run the ball. Of course they were going to run the ball.

They had to run the ball … and the Seahawks had to stop them.

The Seahawks couldn’t stop them.

The Panthers owned the line of scrimmage and ran it right through the heart of the Seahawks’ defense, rushing for 223 yards and keeping the ball away from the Seahawks’ offense for much of the game.

On the Panthers’ clinching touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, they ran 10 plays to cover 74 yards, with eight of those plays and 68 of those yards coming on the ground, including Raheem Blacksheer’s 8-yard TD run to extend the Panthers’ lead to 27-17.

It didn’t help that the Seahawks were without veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris (illness) Sunday. Worse yet, veteran nose tackle Al Woods left the game with a heel injury.

But without them, that should have forced the Seahawks to do something — anything — more to commit to stopping the run. Maybe they did, and maybe it just didn’t work. Maybe they just don’t have the right personnel to stop the run.

And, look, 13 games into the season, the Seahawks are what they are on defense.

But it’s been the same problem every week — and it’s more perplexing each week that they haven’t done more to address it.

Rare off day for Geno

Geno Smith has excelled this season at responding to adversity.

His first pass Sunday was intercepted, setting up the Panthers for their second score of the first quarter — and a quick 10-0 lead.

The Panthers extended that to 17-0 early in the second quarter.

Credit to Smith and the offense for rallying. Smith was in control in the second quarter, throwing touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to get the Seahawks within 20-14 at halftime.

It felt like the Seahawks had gotten momentum and would be able to complete the comeback in the second half.

And they did get within 20-17 on a Jason Myers’ field goal after the first possession of the third quarter … but the Seahawks wouldn’t get any closer after that.

The Panthers, because of their ability to run the ball, had possession for just over 39 minutes. The Seahawks’ offense didn’t have enough chances to find a rhythm.

Smith threw two first-half interceptions, his first two-interception game since 2014.

He did throw a third touchdown pass late, to Marquise Goodwin with 16 seconds left. But the Panthers recovered the ensuing onside click to close it out.

Playoffs in question

What now for the Seahawks?

There’s no other way to put it: This was a devastating loss for the Seahawks against a 5-8 Carolina team.

It’s a loss that might knock the Seahawks out of the playoffs for good.

At 7-6, the Seahawks have dropped out of the NFC playoff picture.

And now they have a short turnaround before the red-hot 49ers visit Seattle for a pivotal NFC West game on Thursday night.

With four games remaining, the Seahawks likely need to win three to assure themselves a playoff berth — meaning they’ll have to knock off either San Francisco or Kansas City over the next two weeks.

The Seahawks close out the regular season by hosting the New York Jets on Jan. 1 before a Week 18 game at home against the Rams.

It’s not an easy finish, and the Seahawks just made thing seven tougher on themselves.