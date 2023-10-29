The Seahawks pulled off a wild victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as just enough offense and a key turnover lifted the home team to a thrilling 24-20 win.

The Browns dominated in time of possession, 36:40 to 23:20, picked apart the Seattle defense for most of the game and kept Seattle’s offense off-balance, but the Seahawks somehow pulled it out.

Here are three instant takeaways from the game.

Keeping Geno clean

One of the big story lines coming into Sunday’s game was whether Seattle’s patchwork offensive line, which is still missing second-year starter Abe Lucas and features a two-man rotation at right tackle, would be able to keep Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett from making Geno Smith’s day a living hell.

But Garrett was a surprising non-factor for most of this game, registering his first tackle midway through the third quarter. Garrett came into the day ranking third in the NFL with 7.5 sacks on the season, and got his first sack of Smith at 6:40 in the fourth quarter on third down at the 40-yard line.

The Seahawks didn’t solve Garrett completely, but they kept him from dominating in the way that he has against the rest of the league. The rest of the league will surely be taking notes.

Can you win the game in the first quarter?

The Seahawks offense kicked things off in grand fashion in the first quarter, with three straight scoring drives to begin the game. Seattle scored a touchdown on its first drive with a 3-yard Jake Bobo rushing touchdown, and then got a 12-yard touchdown reception from Tyler Lockett to take a 14-0 lead and a field goal from Jason Myers late in the first to take a 17-7 lead.

But the Seahawks offense fell into a rut after that, as its next seven possessions went like this: punt-punt-interception-punt-interception-punt-punt.

Tyler Lockett, who had five receptions for 59 yards in the first quarter, had just three catches for 22 yards the rest of the game. D.K. Metcalf was targeted 14 times but finished with five catches, and Kenneth Walker was held to just 15 combined yards in the final three quarters.

Whatever offensive magic the Seahawks had simply disappeared in the latter stages of the game, until the Seahawks pulled a rabbit out of their hat on their go-ahead fourth quarter drive, which ended with a nine-yard touchdown catch from Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Timing is everything in the NFL, and the Seahawks timed things perfectly. Had just a few plays gone different, the 12s would be walking out of the stadium, shaking their heads. Instead, it was one for the books.

Play of the game

Just when the Seahawks needed the defense to come through, Jamal Adams and Julian Love pulled off the play of the game.

At 2:04, P.J. Walker threw pass intended for Amari Cooper, only to see the ball doink off the crown of Adams’ helmet and land in the eager hands of Love at the 43-yard line. The Seahawks trailed at that point, 20-17, but Smith quickly went to work, hitting Lockett for 7 yards, Metcalf for 9, and Noah Fant for 27, before connecting with Smith-Njigba to send Lumen Field into a long-awaited frenzy.

It was the moment they needed, when the Seahawks needed it most.