Despite a late rally, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense again came up short in a 17-15 loss at Washington on Monday night.

The Seahawks have lost six of their last seven games and dropped to 3-8 overall.

Three immediate impressions from the game:

All about Russ

Same story.

Same stinkin’ story.

Once again, it’s all about Russ.

It was reasonable — and not unexpected — when Russell Wilson was outplayed by Aaron Rodgers two weeks ago, in Green Bay, in the cold, and in his first game back since having surgery on his busted middle finger.

That’s excusable.

But getting outplayed, badly, at home by Arizona’s Colt McCoy?

And getting outplayed, badly, a week later by Washington’s Taylor Heinicke?

That’s an abomination.

The Seahawks, sitting at 3-8, talked all week about closing out the season with seven straight wins. It aroused some eye rolls on Friday. On Monday night, that notion is absurd.

Seven straight wins? How about getting seven first downs?

The Seahawks offense is a fiasco right now. This is the worst the offense has been in Wilson’s 10-year career, and it all centers on the star QB.

He obviously returned from his finger injury too early, and he has been uncharacteristically erratic in all three games since he came off the injured reserve.

At some point, the Seahawks have to consider giving Geno Smith a series or two, don’t they?

Russ needs a reset.

He too quick to panic. Too quick to flee the pocket. Too quick to look off open receivers. Too quick to turn away from DK Metcalf.

He’s out of sorts. Out of answers. Out of time to find realistic answers.

This season is over.

The Seahawks will enter December with virtually no shot at a postseason berth. (Why are we even mentioning the playoffs at this point — can the Seahawks even reasonably be expected to win another game with this offense?)

Just how bad is it?

How about this from ESPN Stats:

The Seahawks have had five consecutive three-and-outs Monday night. They’re the only team — the only team! — in the NFL to do that this season. And guess what? It’s not the first time they’ve done that.

They did the same thing Week 4 against the 49ers.

We saw brief flashes of the old Wilson, particularly on that thrilling 96-yard drive in the closing minutes, capped by Wilson’s touchdown pass to Freddie Swain. Wilson stepped up in the pocket and delivered a perfect pass.

Wilson’s next throw, when he needed a 2-point play, was intercepted in the back of the end zone.

And doesn’t that just perfectly encapsulate what this season has been for Wilson and Seattle’s offense. Some good stuff, sure. But in the end, not good enough.

Where’s DK?

It shouldn’t be this difficult, should it?

Metcalf is the Seahawks best offensive weapon. The Seahawks should be spending all week designing a game plan around getting him the ball, in any and every way possible.

Wilson should know where 14 is every time he drops back to pass.

Why is this so hard?

There are other issues on offense, obviously, and the run game ranks high up there.

With an injury-riddled backfield, the Seahawks managed just 34 yards on 12 carries, and the lack of the run game unquestionably makes it more difficult for Wilson to throw the ball.

But completing passes is even more difficult when you don’t even attempt to throw the ball to your best player.

Metcalf had one catch Monday night — and that didn’t come until there were 62 seconds left in the game.

He had zero targets in the first half … and zero impact in this game.

How?

How does that happen?

Metcalf’s first target didn’t come until the 4:31 mark of the third quarter, and that was basically a throwaway from Wilson — he didn’t even give Metcalf a chance on the throw that went over his head and out of bounds.

An exhausted defense

Same story here too.

Once again, Seattle’s defense did enough to give the Seahawks a chance to win.

Once again, by the fourth quarter, the defense was worn out.

The Seahawks defense was on the field for 41 minutes, 25 seconds.

Yep, 41:25.

There’s only so much a defense can do when it’s asked to do so much.

These guys are not cyborgs. At some point, no matter who you are, you’re going to get tired.

Credit to Seattle’s defense, in its vintage bend-but-don’t-break approach, for holding Washington out of the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Sure, it took a video-replay reversal on Logan Thomas’ initial touchdown catch to actually do that — but still, Seattle’s defense did what it needed to do and got the ball back to Wilson with a little more than 2 minutes left in an 8-point game.

The defense, overall, continues to be a bright spot for the Seahawks.

Darrell Taylor, after battling some injury issues midway through the season, again flashed his potential Monday night.

Jordyn Brooks looks like an emerging star at linebacker.

Quandre Diggs continued to play at an All-Pro level, and Jamal Adams (who had his second interception in three games) was all over the field.

It wasn’t enough, of course.

And none of it will matter until the Seahawks figure out what’s wrong with Wilson.