Russell Wilson and the Seahawks closed out their 2021 home schedule with their most impressive offensive performance of the season, a 51-29 victory over the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon.

Wilson, in what many have speculated could be his final home game as a Seahawk, matched his season high with four touchdown passes and Seattle’s offense had a season-high 497 yards.

The Seahawks (6-10) close out their disappointing season next Sunday at Arizona.

The Lions fell to 2-13-1.

Three immediate impressions from the game:

DK’s OK

Wilson’s future will continue to be one of the major story lines around the NFL heading into the offseason.

But DK Metcalf’s future will be a significant topic as well. Metcalf will be eligible for a contract extension, and there’s little doubt he’ll want top-of-the-market money.

It’s been a frustrating season for Metcalf, but he once again looked like one of the NFL’s top receivers on Sunday.

Metcalf hauled in three touchdown passes — a career high — to give him 12 touchdown receptions this season, also a career high.

Metcalf’s disappearance from the offense had obviously become huge talking point as the Seahawks’ offensive struggles continued in the second half of the season. He went six weeks without a touchdown catch, and he didn’t have a TD reception from Wilson since Week 5

The star QB and the star WR finally seem to have figured something out.

Metcalf has four TD passes in the past two games.

Metcalf finished with six catches for 63 yards (on nine targets) against the Lions.

Tyler Lockett also had a touchdown catch on a 1-yard throw from Wilson late in the second quarter.

That closed out one of the most dominant first halves in recent memory for the Seahawks offense, whose 31 points were their most since 2012.

The Seahawks topped 50 points for the first time since 2012, when they did it in back-to-back weeks (58-0 over Arizona and 50-17 over Buffalo).

Wilson finished 20 of 29 for 236 yards with four TDs and no turnovers, and the Seahawks were 7 for 12 on third downs.

‘The Man’ down

Tough to see Bobby Wagner go down on the first snap of the game. The Seahawks announced Wagner has a knee injury and his return was questionable. He did not play again Sunday.

Wagner, of course, has meant so much to this organization over the past decade as the man in the middle of the defense, and he certainly deserves a better send-off if this really was his final home game as a Seahawk.

That’s no sure thing, of course. Wagner is under contract for another season, and the Seahawks could always rework his deal to reduce his significant cap hit.

But his future — like Wilson’s — is very much up in the air heading into the offseason.

Jordyn Brooks, in his breakout season, again played well Sunday, posting a team-high 10 tackles.

Cody Barton filled in for Wagner at middle linebacker and finished with seven tackles, one QB hit, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

Seattle’s defense was stout in the first half and opportunistic in the second half.

On the first snap of the third quarter, cornerback D.J. Reed intercepted Tim Boyle and returned it to the Detroit 21-yard line.

The interception was Reed’s first of the season — and first by any Seattle cornerback since Week 14 of the 2020 season.

Reed had his second interception of the game late in the fourth quarter, which came right after an interception by Ugo Amadi.

Reed, credited with eight tackles and three passes defensed Sunday, is another unrestricted free agent after this season. He’s been one of the most dependable players on defense throughout the season, and he’s another guy you figure the Seahawks will want to try bring back.

Money man

It was more of the same so far from Rashaad Penny, who continues to look like a No. 1 running back heading into the 2022 season.

But for which team?

Penny will be a free agent. The Seahawks will want him back, surely, but they’ll no doubt be leery of his injury history. It will be another intriguing subplot to the franchise’s most important offseason in a decade.

For now, Penny has been the answer in the backfield.

Penny had 170 yards on 25 carries — career highs — and touchdown runs of 15 and 6 yards in the first half.

At 230 pounds, he has a rare combination of size and speed. He’s finally healthy, and finally fulfilling the potential the Seahawks saw to take him in the first round in 2018.

He’s going to be a coveted running back on the free-agent market.