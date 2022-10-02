So, who predicted a shootout in Motown?

The Seahawks tallied their most points of the season and held on at the end for a nail-biting 48-45 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The combined 93 points are the most in the NFL this season, and it’s the first game in Seahawks history in which they did not attempt a punt.

Here are three things we learned after Seattle’s win, which snapped a two-game skid and improved to 2-2.

Scoring bonanza

Where was this Seahawks offense during the previous three weeks?

Seattle totaled 555 yards, including 320 in the air and 235 on the ground while scoring in almost every way imaginable. Even the defense contributed, including a pick-six from rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen.

But quarterback Geno Smith was clearly the star of the day while slicing and dicing the Lions and completing 23 of 30 passes. He was not sacked and did not throw an interception.

Smith was spectacular all day, but saved his best for the end when Seattle needed it. Ahead 41-38 with 4:04 left, Smith connected with Tyler Lockett on a critical 11-yard gain on third and 2.

Smith was brilliant outside the pocket while throwing on the run and connecting with eight different receivers.

And speaking of receivers

DK Metcalf broke out of a seasonlong slump and had his best performance of the year.

The Seahawks star was targeted 10 times and hauled in seven receptions for 149 yards, including a 54-yard catch.

It’s Metcalf first 100-yard receiving game since Sept. 26, 2021, and the third highest in his four-year career.

Worth more than a Penny

And running back Rashaad Penny has been somewhat quiet this season before today.

As good as Smith and Metcalf were, Penny saved the day with a pair of long touchdowns in the second half.

He scurried nearly untouched on a 36-yard touchdown run on a third-and-16 play with 33 seconds left in the third quarter that gave Seattle a 38-23 lead.

Penny also had 41-yard TD run on a third-and-5 play with 2:41 left that capped Seattle’s scoring. He also sealed the win picking after picking up 7 yards on a third-and-5 play with less than a minute left.

Penny finished with 151 yards on 17 attempts, while averaging 8.9 yards per carry.