GLENDALE, Ariz. — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks closed out a disappointing 2021 season with what they hope was a momentum-building performance entering an uncertain offseason, upsetting the Arizona Cardinals 38-30 Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.

With so much speculation swirling about his future in Seattle, Wilson had a wild day, offsetting two turnovers that set up two Arizona touchdowns with four total touchdowns to help the Seahawks finish the season with back-to-back wins and a 7-10 record.

Instant reaction from the season finale:

Seriously, who are these guys?

This new Seahawks offense had a solid start in the season-opening victory at Indianapolis, offering a tantalizing glimpse of its potential.

It showed off that potential again here in Week 18.

In between, of course, the Seahawks offense was mostly erratic and largely unpredictable, a major reason why this team slumped to its first losing season in a decade.

But they have to love what they’ve seen these last two games. What’s not to love, really?

The Seahawks put up 51 points in routing Detroit at home last week, and closed out with another explosive performance over a solid Arizona defense.

If there was any doubt, first-year coordinator Shane Waldron will almost certainly be back for a second season in 2022.

And a report from the NFL Network on Sunday morning suggested the Seahawks have no intention of trading their star QB either.

What Wilson wants, exactly, isn’t entirely clear, which has led to more stirring of the rumor mill as the Seahawks approach what is shaping up to be their most important offseason in years.

Wilson flashed his elite potential again Sunday, looking as sharp and competitive as he has at any point since his midseason finger injury. Yes, his two turnovers — a lost fumble on the second play of the game and an awful interception early in the third quarter — were ugly.

But he was brilliant otherwise, throwing three touchdown passes — two to Tyler Lockett and another to Freddie Swain — and rushing for another to give the Seahawks the lead early in the fourth quarter. Wilson lowered his shoulder into a slashing Budda Baker near the goal line and dived in for the score.

Wilson was helped again by another stellar performance from Rashaad Penny, and Lockett finished with five catches for 98 yards and those two touchdowns.

The Seahawks, dominant in the first half, finished with 415 yards of total offense and were 8 for 12 on third down.

Penny’s rise

He did it again.

Penny burst through the hole, wove to the right and then wove to the left en route to a 62-yard touchdown, the finishing touches on his brilliant breakout over the final five weeks of the season.

Now a free agent, Penny is sure to be a coveted running back on the open market.

And the Seahawks, no doubt, will have to do whatever they can to bring him back.

Penny finished with a career-high 173 yards on 21 carries Sunday — after posting 170 yards in the romp of Detroit last week.

It’s his fourth 100-yard game in the past five weeks, and he finishes the season with 749 yards and six touchdowns — averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

An awful ending

Just a brutal scene in the fourth quarter when Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs went down with a serious leg injury.

The immediate reaction from teammates D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones told the story. They were visibly upset for Diggs. Reed threw his helmet.

A cart came onto the field almost immediately and escorted Diggs out. Cameras showed Diggs with tears streaming down his face.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury, but it was clearly significant.

Diggs, the most valuable player for Seattle’s defense this season, earned a starting nod for the Pro Bowl, and is set to hit free agency for the first time this offseason.

It was a gut-wrenching injury, and an unfortunate ending to a great season.

Seattle’s defense buckled down and forced Arizona to settle for a field goal after Diggs’ injury. That got the Cardinals within 31-27 with 6:14 left.

Penny’s breakthrough run after that just about sealed it for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks defense was stellar in the first half, and ending up holding Arizona to 305 yards total (and 4.2 yards per play).