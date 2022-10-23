With a breakout day from their rookie running back, another big game from Geno Smith and a strong defensive outing, there was plenty for the Seahawks to be happy about on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from Seattle’s 37-23 win over the LA Chargers.

Kenneth Walker III cements hold on starting spot

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III showed off the incredible speed and athleticism that made him a star at Michigan State on Sunday against the Chargers, finishing with a career-high 168 yards on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Walker scored his first touchdown of the day on a 12-yard run in the first quarter and reeled off a 74-yard touchdown run with 7:08 left in the game to put Seattle ahead by 21 points.

Walker made his first NFL start last week against Arizona in place of Rashaad Penny, who underwent season-ending surgery to repair a broken fibula back on Oct. 11. Walker rushed for 88 yards two weeks ago against New Orleans after Penny was injured, and then took the ball 21 times for 97 yards against the Cardinals on Oct. 16.

His big-time performance made Walker just the second rookie in franchise history to finish with at least 150 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a game.

Geno Smith spreads the love

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has mainly relied on his All-Pro duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in the passing game this season, with the pair combining for 55% of Seattle’s receiving yards through the first six games.

But Smith had to find a few other options to get things done on Sunday after DK Metcalf left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury. Smith targeted eight different receivers against the Chargers, completing passes to seven of them.

Veteran free agent addition Marquise Goodwin was the main beneficiary, with a season-high four catches for 67 yards and the first two receiving touchdowns of his Seahawks career. With touchdown catches of 23 and 20 yards, Goodwin averaged 16.8 yards per reception.

Tyler Lockett led the Seahawks with seven catches for 45 yards, while tight end Will Dissly had four receptions for 45 yards. Metcalf, Colby Parkinson, and Noah Fant each had one reception apiece, while DeeJay Dallas had two catches. Second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge was targeted once by Smith, but finished with zero receptions.

Smith went 20-for-27 for 210 yards, two passing touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 105.5

Defense continues to improve

The Seahawks defense had its second straight encouraging performance, as the young unit put pressure on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert, while holding the Chargers to just 53 yards on 15 carries.

Herbert completed 33 of his 51 passes for 293 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception. The Seahawks defense sacked him three times while finishing with eight quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks finished with a team-high eight tackles, along with one quarterback hit and one forced fumble, while Ryan Neal had the interception along with seven tackles. Uchenna Nwosu had two of Seattle’s quarterback hits, while Darrell Taylor, Quinton Jefferson, and Al Woods had a sack apiece.