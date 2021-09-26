The Seahawks dropped to 1-2 — yes, 1-2 — after the Vikings overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit for a 30-17 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Here are instant impressions from the game:

So many questions about this defense

Honest question: What does this defense do well?

What is one thing it can hang its hat on?

The Seahawks can’t stop the run.

They can’t stop the pass.

They aren’t rushing the QB.

They can’t get off the field on third down.

They aren’t forcing turnovers.

Could they possibly be as bad as they were in the first half of 2020?

Truly, what do they do well on defense?

And how much more time does Pete Carroll give his struggling cornerbacks?

Something has to change, doesn’t it?

They can’t keep trotting out this same defensive plan, can they?

The Vikings (1-2) amassed 453 yards playing without star running back Dalvin Cook (ankle). Backup running back Alexander Mattison had almost 170 yards from scrimmage. Justin Jefferson (nine catches, 118 yards, one TD) was ALWAYS open. Kirk Cousins looked like an All-Pro, throwing for 323 yards and three TDs.

You get the idea. It was ugly. The Seahawks had no answers on defense, and the questions are only going to get louder from here.

DK is OK. But familiar concerns remain about rest of offense

DK Metcalf took a bit of a scary fall — face-first to the turf — late in the game and was slow to get up. He did return to the field for the final (meaningless) drive in the final minute.

Tyler Lockett’s knee was twisted underneath him early the fourth quarter on another scary play. He returned to the field, too, but those injuries to the Seahawks’ two star receivers was indicative of the kind of day it was for Seattle’s offense.

Midway through the second quarter today, the Seahawks led 17-7. They got Metcalf involved early and often, and they were as dangerous as ever in the first quarter.

Then the offense fell off a cliff.

The offense was shut out for the final two and a half quarters. For the second week in a row, the offense disappeared in the second half. The Seahawks have yet to score in the third quarter through three games.

On Sunday, they finished just 3 for 8 on third downs. They couldn’t run the ball. They couldn’t protect Russell Wilson. And Wilson was too quick to flee the pocket.

The Seahawks’ issues aren’t all on defense — they’re mostly on defense, no doubt. But Wilson and the offense have to do more to overcome their own defensive issues.

It’s about to get worse

The NFC West is the toughest division in the NFL. The Rams helped solidify that case with a convincing victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

So it’s obviously not an ideal time for the Seahawks to jump into divisional play, starting next Sunday on the road against the 49ers.

The Seahawks then have a short turnaround before hosting the Rams for a Thursday night game on Oct. 7.

That’s two games against perhaps the two best teams in the NFC over the next 11 days.

The Seahawks have to figure things out, and they don’t have much time to do it.