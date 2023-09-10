Here are three things we learned in Seattle’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The offense was ready early, but then what happened?

On a day when some of the NFL’s top offenses struggled in their first games, the Seahawks offense needed no time getting going against the Rams defense.

Seattle scored on three of its four possessions in the first half, with Jason Myers missing a field goal from 39 yards being the only time the Seahawks didn’t finish a drive with points in the opening half.

The Seahawks had a good balance of running and passing in the first half and found success doing both.

The start of the second half looked nothing like the first half for the Seattle offense. The Seahawks had 10 yards and one first down (on a penalty) on their first three drives of the second half.

Then, after the Rams had taken a 27-13 lead, the Seahawks’ next three-and-out concluded with two sacks, boos descended from the stands. No wonder, as Seattle had just 12 yards in the second half after the sacks.

Advertising

Defense needs to improve quickly, get pressure on QB

Seattle gave up just seven points in the first half, but the Rams mostly stopped themselves. In the second half, the Rams were much sharper, and the Seahawks could not stop them.

The Rams, playing without star receiver Cooper Kupp, were impressive in their first possession, going 75 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

Los Angeles’ ensuing first-half drives were hindered by penalties, off-target passes, dropped passes and missed field goals.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continued to have plenty of time to throw in the second half, and he became much more accurate, driving the Rams to a touchdown and field goal in the third quarter.

The Rams drove down the field to start the fourth quarter, taking a 24-13 lead with another touchdown. They made field goals on their final two possessions and didn’t punt in the second half.

The pass defense was particularly bad for the Seahawks and the lack of pressure on Stafford was a big reason for that as he was not sacked.

Advertising

We’ll learn a lot more in a week

It’s easy to read too much into an opening loss, even one this bad.

We know the Seahawks won’t finish undefeated, but a lot of teams have overcome season-opening stinkers to have excellent seasons.

Can the Seahawks be one of those teams?

We should have a better answer after next week’s game at Detroit.