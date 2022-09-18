After an emotional season-opening 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football” last week, the Seahawks came back to earth in Week 2 against San Francisco. As the rushing game struggled, Nick Bosa made the game hell for Geno Smith, and the defense struggled to contain the San Francisco rushing attack.

Here are three instant impressions from Seattle’s 27-7 loss against the 49ers.

Big-play mistakes

A series of crucial first-half mistakes kept the Seahawks off the board and gave San Francisco plenty of chances to score. The offense struggled early against a stifling San Francisco defense. Seattle threw interceptions on back-to-back second quarter drives, as quarterback Geno Smith threw a tipped pass intended for Tyler Lockett that was caught by 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. at the 49ers 36-yard line.

On the next drive, the Seahawks tried a trick play. Running back Kenneth Walker III took a direct snap on a play that had all four Seahawks running backs on the field. Walker handed the ball off to DeeJay Dallas, who threw the ball right into the waiting hands of 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward in the end zone with 4:19 left on the clock.

A few minutes later, the game swung in the 49ers’ favor once again, as Seahawks special teamer Xavier Crawford bumped into Tyler Lockett on a San Francisco punt. The ball bounced away and was recovered by San Francisco’s Ross Dwelley at the 22. Three plays later, Kyle Juszczyk took the ball in from the 4-yard line for a 49ers touchdown and a 20-0 lead.

San Francisco ran the ball 45 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns, while Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo combined to go 15-for-24 for 184 yards and one score through the air. Aiyuk had five catches for 63 yards, with an average gain of 12.6 yards.

Under pressure

One week after the Seahawks defensive line battered Russell Wilson to the tune of eight quarterback hits, it was Seahawks quarterback Smith’s turn to run for his life.

San Francisco defensive star Nick Bosa hit him on five separate occasions, with two sacks. As a whole, the 49ers defense finished with nine quarterback hits, two sacks and seven tackles for loss. Bosa now has seven quarterback hits on the season, after making contact twice last week against Justin Fields in San Francisco’s loss against the Bears.

Smith finished the game 24-for-30 for 197 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception.

On the Seattle side, Uchenna Nwosu had three of the team’s four quarterback hits, while Boye Mafe had the team’s only sack. Seattle’s defense had a combined seven tackles for loss.

Rushing game struggles

Seattle came into the season confident in their rushing attack, with Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer set to contribute. Through two games, the rushing attack has yet to break out.

The Seahawks rushed for just 76 yards last week against the Broncos and followed that up with just 36 yards on 14 rushes, for an average gain 2.57 yards.

Rashaad Penny led the Seahawks with six carries for 15 yards.