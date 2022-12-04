Geno Smith threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds left, and the Seahawks rallied to beat the rival Rams 27-23 on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing skid to improve to 7-5 and keep pace in the NFC playoff race.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-8) have lost six in a row.

Three immediate reactions to the game:

When in doubt, there’s DK

How satisfying was that for Metcalf?

The matchup of Metcalf vs. Jalen Ramsey is always entertaining — and it often seems to bring the best out of both players.

The Seahawks’ star receiver and the Rams’ star cornerback went back and forth all afternoon, as they always do.

Metcalf got the last laugh this time, hauling in the pass from Smith in the final minute with Ramsey draped on his back.

Metcalf immediately rose to his feet, looked up at the sky and screamed in celebration. Ramsey sat on his backside in the middle of the end zone.

Metcalf finished with eight catches for 128 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Tyler Lockett had nine catches for 128 yards and a nifty 36-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the first quarter.

On a day when the Seahawks had to essentially abandon their run game as injuries mounted in the backfield, Metcalf and Lockett came through when the Seahawks needed them most.

Smith was terrific again, throwing for 367 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

After the Rams had scored a touchdown with 2:56 left to take a 23-20 lead, Smith led the Seahawks on a methodical 10-play, 75-yard drive in the closing minutes, his first game-winning drive of the season.

Amazingly, as the FOX broadcast crew noted, those were the Seahawks’ first points of any kind in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter since Week 12 of last season — a full year ago.

Injuries pile up in backfield

Rookie standout Kenneth Walker III went down with a right ankle injury in the first half and did not return, and for a few moments in the second half, the Seahawks appeared to have no healthy running backs available.

There was no immediate word on the severity of Walker’s ankle injury, but it was serious enough to keep him out of the second half. His availability going forward appears to be a legitimate concern.

The Seahawks were already without Travis Homer (knee/illness) coming into the weekend.

DeeJay Dallas also suffered an ankle injury in the first half, and for a while the only available running back was Tony Jones Jr. — a third-year undrafted player the Seahawks claimed off waivers earlier this season.

Jones then left the game briefly in the third quarter after taking a hard hit to the helmet from Rams safety Russ Yeast, who drew a personal-foul penalty.

Jones and Dallas both returned to the field, but the run game was mostly ineffective in the second half.

Bobby’s revenge

The Rams were without one future Hall of Famer in Donald.

They still had Bobby Wagner.

In his first game since the Seahawks unceremoniously released him in March, Wagner tormented his former team much of the afternoon.

He had two sacks of Geno Smith in the first half.

He then made of the biggest plays of the game in the third quarter, ripping the ball away from Jones on a play that was ruled an interception.

The play was upheld after a long review, and Wagner’s celebration on the sideline — he was screaming toward the Seahawks sideline from the other side of the field — show just how much this game meant to him.

Wagner finished with seven tackles, two sacks, three QB hits, three tackles for loss, the one interception and one pass defended. Heck of a statement from the Seahawks legend against his old team.

The Seahawks defense, meanwhile, again struggled to stop the run.

The Rams came into the game as the second-worst rushing team in league, averaging just 73 yards per game on the ground.

They finished with a season-high 171 yard rushing against the Seahawks, effectively using various fly sweeps and creative runs to get their wide receivers involved in the run game.

Cam Akers had a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter and his 6-yard TD with 2:56 left gave the Rams the lead late.

But the Seahawks were able to take advantage of Rams backup QB John Wolford, starting in place of Matthew Stafford the second straight week.

Uchenna Nwosu had two of the Seahawks’ four sacks, with Jordyn Brooks and Darrell Taylor each adding one.

Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen intercepted Wolford in the first half for his sixth pick of the season, a franchise record for a rookie, bolstering his case for the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Cody Barton closed it out for the Seahawks with an interception in the closing seconds.