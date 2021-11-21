The Seahawks’ longshot playoff dreams took another major hit Sunday in a lackluster 23-13 defeat to the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks have lost four of five games at home this season and dropped to 3-7 overall.

Here are three immediate impressions from the game:

What’s up with Russ?

For the second week in a row, the Seahawks’ struggles can be analyzed with three simple words:

Russ ain’t right.

There are, certainly, more factors to the Seahawks’ loss than the peculiar play of their star quarterback.

Seattle’s passive defensive approach against Arizona backup Colt McCoy was baffling.

And the Seahawks’ inability to establish any sort of reliable running threat without Chris Carson remains a troubling trend.

But the Seahawks were only ever going to far as Russell Wilson would take them, and Russ ain’t going anywhere lately.

You can blame the surgically repaired finger. You can blame the all-or-nothing mentality with his throws. You can blame the offensive line. You can blame new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

All are factors, to one degree or another.

But the fact remains: Something is amiss with Wilson, and this team has no chance to turning around this season.

Is this season even salvageable?

Probably not.

If you’re inclined to bury these Seahawks now, well, they’ve provided plenty of ammunition to support that. As the old cliché goes, at some point you are what your record says you are. And at 3-7, the Seahawks are a mess, especially on offense.

Wilson had perhaps the worst game of his career a week ago in Green Bay, when the Seahawks were shut out for the first time in his 10-year career.

It wasn’t a whole lot better at home against a beat-up Arizona team.

The Seahawks extended their streak without a touchdown to 20 consecutive drives until midway through the fourth quarter, when fourth-string running back DeeJay Dallas plunged in from 2 yards out to finally snap the drought.

That got the Seahawks within 16-13 with 7:05 remaining.

It wasn’t enough.

McCoy for MVP?

For the second year in a row, Colt McCoy relieved his team’s starter and beat the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

With McCoy starting, the New York Giants relied on a heavy run game and a stout defense to beat the Seahawks 17-12 last December.

On Sunday, it was an eerily similar script — except McCoy was truly the difference this time.

Arizona was without its star QB, Kyler Murray, and without its star wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. It didn’t matter.

Picking early and often on Seattle’s linebackers, Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, McCoy played perhaps the best game of his NFL career.

Advertising

Arizona took advantage of the Seahawks’ season-long struggles against screen passes, and McCoy was content to take was Seattle’s defense was giving him — and Seattle’s defense gave him a lot, especially in their soft coverage in the middle of the field.

The Cardinals forced Wagner and Brooks to defend the full width of the field, and the Seahawks too often could not keep up.

McCoy was, by far, the better QB on the field Sunday. He finished 35-for-44 for 328 yards with two touchdowns, no turnovers, and a rating of 112.9.

Arizona was 7-for-14 on third down and finished with 413 yards of total offense.

For a few moments, anyway, the Seahawks appeared to have the game-changing play they needed late in the third quarter. Cornerback Sidney Jones, who started in place of the injured D.J. Reed, appeared to have his first interception as a Seahawk — only to have that play overturned after a lengthy review. It was, indeed, that kind of day for Seattle’s defense.

Run down

Seattle’s run game was again largely nonexistent.

That, in the end, had a hint of irony after Rashaad Penny, in his first career start, appeared to ignite the rushing attack with an 18-yard run on the first snap of the game.

Alas, that ended up being the Seahawks’ longest run of the game — and a run that forced Penny into the medical tent with an apparent hamstring injury.

Penny did return to the field in the third quarter, but only got one more carry — for 1 yard.

Without Carson, the Seahawks don’t have a running back capable of carrying the load. Alex Collins had 10 carries for 36 yards.

Dallas provided a spark in the fourth quarter, but that was fleeting.

The Seahawks finished with just 85 yards rushing.

Time of possession remains the Seahawks’ biggest eyesore. It has been all season, and it was glaring again Sunday.

Arizona had possession for more than 40 minutes — 40:22 to be exact — and Seattle’s defense once again was worn down late.

The Seahawks offense finished 2-for-10 on third downs.