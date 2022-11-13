The Seahawks’ late comeback bid fell short in the NFL’s first game played in Germany, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on for a 21-16 victory to snap Seattle’s four-game winning streak.

The Seahawks (6-4) simply could not overcome a brutal first half in which they fell behind 14-0, and they could not get one last stop on defense in the closing minutes.

Here are three immediate impressions from the game:

Run down

It was a shockingly poor performance from the Seahawks defense against the run.

Facing the greatest QB of all-time … and the worst rushing offense in the NFL this season … the Seahawks were run down by the Bucs’ rushing attack.

Go figure.

It was Tampa Bay’s rookie running back — not Seattle’s — who broke through on Sunday. Rachaad White had a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries, including a viral stiff-arm of Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs on a play that you’ll see make the rounds on social media.

Advertising

After the 2-minute warning, White smartly slid down inbounds at the end of an 18-yard run, allowing Brady to take a knee on the final three snaps to run out the win for the Bucs (5-5).

Tampa Bay finished with a season-high 161 yards on the ground.

Brady finished 22 for 29 for 258 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Brady’s interception is notable, certainly, because it snapped his streak of 399 pass attempts without one. He came up just three snaps short of matching the NFL record (held by Aaron Rodgers) for most passes without an interception.

Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton, on his 26th birthday, ended that with a leaping interception near midfield midway through the fourth quarter. It was Barton’s first career pick.

That set up the Seahawks offense in good field position, and Geno Smith’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin — on fourth down — got Seattle within 21-16 with 3:58 left.

The Seahawks did not get the ball back. The Bucs were able to run out the clock from there.

Advertising

What a gift, Parts I & II

The Bucs gifted the Seahawks the most bizarre turnover you’ll see all season in the NFL.

On an attempted trick play, running back Leonard Fournette floated a pass toward the left sideline for Tom Brady. Fournette clearly didn’t see the man in coverage for Seattle — standout rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, who easily intercepted the pass in front of Brady at the Seattle 6-yard line.

The bow on top of the turnover was that Brady was called for a 10-yard tripping penalty after Woolen hauled in the interception.

The whole thing was as hilarious as it was curious.

But then … then Geno Smith gifted it right back to the Bucs.

After a nice drive got the Seahawks inside the Tampa Bay 10, Smith was stripped and lost a fumble that the Bucs recovered. It was just a brutal play all around, and it proved a costly missed opportunity for a Seahawks offense that did very little until the fourth quarter.

Smith, after an ugly first half, threw two fourth-quarter TD passes — the first to Tyler Lockett and the second on an impressive diving catch by Goodwin — but it was ultimately too little, too late.

Advertising

Third-down woes

The Seahawks came into the week ranked among the NFL’s best offenses in third-down efficiency.

They finished 1 for 9 on third downs on Sunday.

Tampa Bay was 10 for 14.

That might be the most telling stat of the day.

And while Tampa Bay was having a breakthrough day on the ground, the Seahawks got very little done in their rushing attack.

Kenneth Walker III had just 17 yards on 10 carries and the Seahawks were held to just 39 yards rushing.