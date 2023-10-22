The Seahawks overcame three turnovers — two from Geno Smith in the second half — to hang on for a 20-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and improve to 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field.

Three immediate impressions from the game:

Is this defense for real?

Another week, another stout performance from the Seahawks defense.

Rookie Devon Witherspoon and veteran Jamal Adams were flying all over the field, and the Seahawks held the Cardinals to 249 yards of total offense — the third straight opponent the Seahawks have held to less than 250.

The Seahawks sacked Josh Dobbs four times and knocked down eight of his passes, limiting the Arizona QB to 146 yards through the air.

Yes, the Cardinals offense — without QB Kyler Murray and starting running back James Conner, and without much hope this season — ranks among the worst in the NFL this season.

But credit to the Seahawks defense for coming through time and again Sunday, including on several short-field possessions after a Seattle turnover.

Adams, after two injury-riddled seasons, continues to round into shape.

In his first game at Lumen Field since the 2022 season opener against Denver, Adams had six tackles and one pass breakup.

He had two solo tackles on Arizona’s opening drive, helping to force a punt.

On Arizona’s next two possessions, the Seahawks forced back-to-back three-and-outs. On the third one, Adams came bouncing off the field and was greeted by coach Pete Carroll, who enthusiastically went out of his way to greet Adams with a congratulatory hug.

Seeing red

The Seahawks’ red zone problems persisted Sunday, even against one of the league’s worst defenses.

With a first-and-goal opportunity from the 1-yard line, the Seahawks couldn’t get in the end zone early in the third quarter, settling for a field goal.

It got worse from there.

Geno Smith, on the next possession, threw a bad interception trying to force the ball to rookie Jake Bobo near the goal line, a turnover that cost the Seahawks points.

And on the drive after that, Smith lost a fumble on the snap, his fourth turnover in the past two games.

Smith was solid in the first half against the Cardinals, completing 12 of 15 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns.

And he was terrific in leading the Seahawks 74 yards down the field to open the third quarter. He even got flipped upside down as he scrambled and lunged ahead on a third-down run to pick up the first down at the Arizona 1-yard line.

The drive stalled there, and the Seahawks had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Jason Myers to build a 17-10 lead.

Smith finished 18-for-24 for 219 yards, with two touchdowns, two turnovers … and mounting questions about the direction of this offense.

The Seahawks’ first four possessions of the second half ended with that field goal, the interception, the lost fumble and a punt.

Not ideal and any game, and certainly not a home against an Arizona defense that came into Sunday ranked 29th in the NFL in yards allowed this season.

Rookies rise to the occasion

There were, at least, a couple promising developments for the Seahawks offense: Their two touchdowns were scored by their two rookie receivers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo.

On a day when DK Metcalf missed the first game of his NFL career, the Seahawks leaned on their two young receivers.

Smith-Njigba responded with the first touchdown reception of his career, a 28-yard catch on a play-action pass from Smith midway through the first quarter.

That score came a week after Smith had missed a wide open JSN for what could have been a go-ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ loss at Cincinnati.

Smith-Njigba, the first receiver taken in this year’s draft, had played the first four games with a brace over his wrist after sustaining a slight fracture in his wrist during training camp.

Bobo, meanwhile, came down with one of the most impressive catches of the season so far for the Seahawks.

Bobo was initially ruled out of bounds after coming down with the 18-yard reception from Smith in the right side of the south end zone midway through the second quarter.

Just before the snap of the next play, Pete Carroll decided to throw the red challenge flag — and he’s glad he did.

After a review, the play was overturned — Bobo was able to get both feet in bounds for the second TD reception of his career.