Josh Jacobs ran through Seattle’s defense one more time, going untouched on a 86-yard touchdown run to give the Las Vegas Raiders a stunning walkoff victory over the Seahawks, 40-34 in overtime on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 68,849 at Lumen Field.

The loss dropped the Seahawks (6-5) out of first place in the NFC West and entirely out of the NFC playoff picture.

Three immediate reactions to the game:

Run down

The Seahawks struggled the run the ball on offense … and they struggled to stop the run on defense.

That’s usually a recipe for disaster … and it certainly was Sunday.

The Seahawks had no answer for Jacobs. And that, clearly, was the story of this game.

On the Raiders’ second drive of overtime, Jacobs ran right through the heart of the Seahawks defense — straight up the middle … and straight to the end zone.

Truly stunning.

Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing on 33 carries, with touchdown runs of 30 and 86 yards.

The Raiders finished with 576 yards of total offense, the third-most yards the Seahawks have ever allowed in any game.

Time to worry?

Well, yeah.

Absolutely.

Not only is the run defense a cause for concern, but the Seahawks have not been able to run the ball themselves.

The Raiders outrushed the Seahawks 283-65, the third time in the past four games that Seattle has been held to fewer than 90 yards on the ground.

Rookie Kenneth Walker III had two touchdown runs, but the Seahawks’ rushing attack was otherwise a nonfactor. Walker finished with 26 yards on 14 carries, after being held to just 17 yards on 10 carries in the loss to Tampa Bay (on a slippery surface in Germany).

The Seahawks’ problems on both sides of the ball are obvious right now. They have to figure out a way to run the ball … and a way to stop the run.

Missed opportunities

Geno Smith and the offense had chances to put the game away.

Early in the fourth quarter, Smith fumbled on a botched exchange with Walker at the Las Vegas 23-yard line. The Raiders recovered.

Late in regulation, with the score tied, the Seahawks got the ball back with 1:54 to go … but couldn’t muster much of anything. DK Metcalf had a catch on the sideline overtime after a lengthy review, and Smith was sacked by Maxx Crosby on the next play, forcing a Seattle punt.

In OT, the Seahawks went three-and-out in their only possession.

Smith’s statistics show a decent game — 328 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, one lost fumble. But the lack of a complementary running game, and the missed chances at key moments ultimately show the Seahawks coming up short.

What now?

The Seahawks have work to do to get back in the playoff picture.

The 49ers’ 13-0 victory at home over New Orleans on Sunday puts San Francisco (7-4) in the driver’s seat atop the NFC West.

The Seahawks’ loss pushes them out of the playoffs altogether, for now.

The Washington Commanders (7-5) move into the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoffs, with the Seahawks now in the eighth spot.

The good news is the Seahawks play four of their final six games at home. They head to L.A. next week for their first game of the season against the Rams, followed by a Dec. 11 home game against the Carolina Panthers.