The surging Seattle Seahawks completed a season sweep of the Arizona Cardinals and extended their lead atop the NFC West with a 31-21 victory Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.

The Seahawks have won four in a row and moved to 6-3 on the season, extending their lead in the division over the idle San Francisco 49ers (4-4).

The Seahawks will head home to Seattle for a couple days off before heading back out on the road Wednesday for their longest trip ever — a trip to Germany for next Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Here are three immediate impressions from the game:

Geno’s response

Take away one poor throw and Geno Smith was his typically solid self Sunday.

But that one errant throw did give the Cardinals life in the third quarter.

A big part of Smith’s success this season has been his ability to avoid those oh-no plays. He has, by and large, made really smart decisions and avoided backbreaking turnovers.

His interception Sunday might have been his worst throw of the day — an easy pick for Arizona’s Zaven Collins, who returned it 30 yards untouched for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 14-10 lead.

For an Arizona team that looked sloppy and disorganized for much of the game, it was a shot in the arm that could have been costly for the Seahawks.

Ultimately, it wasn’t.

On the next drive, Smith marched the Seahawks 75 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, capped by a 9-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett with 2:43 left in the third.

The Seahawks converted four third-down plays on the drive, including a third-and-12 to Lockett — between three defenders in zone coverage — on what might have been Smith’s best throw of the game. (Collins drew a personal-foul penalty on his hit of Lockett, adding 15 more yards for the Seahawks on the play.)

All in all, a good day for Smith and the Seahawks offense again. Smith finished 26 for 34 for 275 yards and two touchdowns — and the one interception — for a rating of 106.9, which put him right at his season average.

Rookie Kenneth Walker III had another big fourth quarter, scoring both of his touchdowns — on runs of 1 yard and 5 yards — in the final 7:32. Walker finished with 109 yards on 26 carries (plus three catches for 20 yards).

Smith also rushed for 40 yards.

The Seahawks finished with 423 yards of offense and they were 10 for 15 on third downs — converting their final seven third-down plays to close the game.

Defense does its part too

Like Geno and the offense, it was another solid day for Seattle’s defense.

It didn’t look that way at first.

The Cardinals, on their first possession, drove down the field on a way-too-easy, nine-play, 83-yard drive, capped by Kyler Murray’s 22-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins’ return, it appeared, was going to be a difference-maker for the Arizona offense. Hopkins did not play in the Seahawks’ victory over the Cardinals in Seattle last month.

Hopkins had gone untouched on his TD reception, breaking free from outside linebacker Boye Mafe — asked to drop in coverage in a definite miss-match — on a crossing route that appeared to have Seattle’s defense confused.

After that, Hopkins went largely unnoticed the rest of the game. He finished with four catches for 36 yards.

The Cardinals (3-6) knew coming in that this was effectively a must-win game if they hoped to get back in the divisional race. And even after Collins’ pick six, the Cardinals’ offense could never muster much rhythm.

Kyler Murray was elusive, as usual, finishing with 60 yards on his eight carries. But he also lost a costly fumble late in the first half on a nice forced fumble by Ryan Neal, saving the Seahawks at least three points.

Murray was also inconsistent in the pass game, finishing 25 for 35 for 175 yards and two scores.

The Cardinals finished with 262 yards of offense and 4.3 yards per play.

Arizona has lost four of its last five games.

Fant’s breakthrough

The Seahawks always liked Noah Fant.

They were prepared to draft the tight end out of Iowa with their first-round selection in 2019 — until the Denver Broncos took Fant one selection before the Seahawks were scheduled to pick.

Fant eventually wound up in a Seahawks uniform this year, as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. And while Fant hasn’t quite been the game-changing pass-catcher some hoped he would be, he has been a key figure in the Seahawks’ regular usage of their three tight-end formations.

Fant finally had his breakthrough for the Seahawks on Sunday, hauling in five catches for a team-high 96 yards. That included a 51-yard reception late in the fourth quarter on a well-executed play design, with Fant left wide open on a play-action pass along the right sideline.

That set up Walker’s final score of the game to close it out.