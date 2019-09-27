Here are three non-Seahawks things to watch around the NFL this weekend.

Unchanging LA story

Even if Jared Goff and the offense have been a little uncharacteristically stagnant through three games, the Rams just keep winning. Los Angeles is now 27-8 in the regular season since Sean McVay took over, off to a 3-0 start for the second straight year. And while there was a little bit of a defensive makeover in the offseason that had some wondering if the Rams would be as stout on that side of the ball, so far it is the defense carrying the team, Los Angeles ranking third in the NFL in yards allowed and seventh in points. And now the Rams are 10-point favorites at home against a rebuilding Tampa Bay squad. Win that, and the Rams will be 4-0 coming to Seattle next Thursday.

Minshew Mania goes a mile high

Former WSU QB Gardner Minshew gets his second start against the Broncos in Denver. Despite Minshew’s mistake-free performance against the Titans last week, the oddsmakers have the winless Broncos listed as three-point favorites. Denver somehow does not have a sack or an interception or forced fumble this season — ESPN reported that the Broncos are believed to be the first team since at least 1969 to not record any of those stats in the first three games of the season. Minshew will hope to stretch that streak to four.

Mahomes enters the Lions’ den

Not a surprise so far is that Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to another MVP-level start, completing 72% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. What is a surprise is that the Detroit Lions are undefeated — at 2-0-1 — in the second year under coach Matt Patricia, whose tenure got off to a rocky start last year at 6-10. Detroit’s win at Philadelphia last week gave the Lions some early validity. But they can get a lot more if they can figure out some way to beat the Chiefs. Getting a lot of early credit for Detroit’s start is former Seattle offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who now holds the same role for the Lions. Detroit’s offense ranked 24th in yards gained last season but is 12th so far with a vastly more aggressive passing attack.