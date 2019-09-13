Here are three non-Seahawks things to watch around the NFL this weekend.

Miami meltdown

From 17-0 to 0-16 in just 47 short years? Consider that as a potential working title for the Miami Dolphins’ 2019 season highlight film as the Fish are off to such a floundering start it’s worth wondering if they’ll win a game all season. After being beaten 59-10 by Baltimore in Week 1, Miami now hosts the Patriots. And despite being at home, Miami is a 19-point underdog against New England — the fourth-largest spread in the NFL in the last 10 years. Miami’s feeble Week 1 effort and reports that several players want out also helped illustrate that much more clearly why Jadeveon Clowney wanted nothing to do with being traded to the Dolphins.

Saints interfering with Rams’ quick start?

There is no lack of ready-made story lines for New Orleans’ trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Sunday — get ready to see a replay of a certain noninterference call about a million times. The game also matches two of Seattle’s next three opponents following Sunday, and if the Rams win, then there’s a pretty good chance Los Angeles could roll into Seattle on Oct. 3 at 4-0. After the Saints, the Rams play at Cleveland and then host Tampa Bay, each teams that were among the more surprising disappointments of week one.

Monday Night Panic Bowl

Speaking of the Browns, they play at the Jets on Monday night in what is a rematch of the first ABC Monday Night Football game in 1970, and a nice way for the league to honor one of its most-cherished institutions as the NFL celebrates its 100-year anniversary. But for each team it’s already panic time. The Jets blew a 16-point lead in Week 1 at home to the Bills and now have to play without mono-ridden QB Sam Darnold. And after Monday comes trips to New England and Philly. Not that there were high hopes for the Jets, but the season will already be a write-off if they lose Monday. As for the Browns, they might have been the biggest flop of Week 1, going from the Sports Illustrated cover to losing by 30 at home to the Titans. If they can’t beat a Jets team quarterbacked by Trevor Siemian …