HOW THE AB TURNS

Antonio Brown is the attention gift that just keeps on giving — depending on what you are asking for, anyway. While the Raiders themselves are obviously hugely annoyed — and likely second-guessing themselves — about the Brown saga, it’s undoubtedly adding to the intrigue of Oakland’s Monday night opener against Denver. ESPN never has trouble finding controversy to play up. But it won’t even have to try Monday night.

PEEKING IN ON THE STEELERS

It’s never too early to look ahead to next week, when things start to get really real for the Seahawks — a trip to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. The Steelers could be looking at needing to win their home opener to avoid an 0-2 start next week unless they can go into New England and spoil the home opener for the defending Super Bowl champs. The Steelers have been team contentment in camp without Brown and Le’Veon Bell. But talent usually matters more.

A RAM TOUGH OPENER

While Seattle is one of the biggest favorites of the weekend, the team they are trying to usurp as two-time NFC West champs — the Los Angeles Rams — will have a battle on their hands, traveling to Carolina to play the Panthers. Carolina is a really hard team to read, due in part to Cam Newton’s health. But Newton is considered as injury-free heading into week one. And the pressure will be on Jared Goff to show he’s worth the hefty contract he just received.