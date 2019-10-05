With the Seahawks playing Thursday night and off on Sunday, here are three non-Seahawks things to watch around the NFL in Week 5.

MINSHEW MANIA OR ANOINTING ALLEN?

When the season began, a Week 5 meeting of Carolina and Jacksonville featuring quarterbacks with two of the top six passer ratings in the league made sense — Cam Newton and Nick Foles, right?

Wait, instead of Newton and Foles, it’s Kyle Allen (third) and former WSU star Garnder Minshew (sixth), who have replaced the injured Newton and Foles and injected life into previously struggling teams.Allen is 2-0 as Carolina’s starter and Minshew 2-1 with the Jags. Minshew’s Jags are 3½-point underdogs traveling to Charlotte.

CAN RAVENS CLAW THEIR WAY BACK?

Former Seahawk Earl Thomas had a rough game last week as the Ravens were blasted at home by Cleveland, getting some criticism for slowing down on a long TD run by Nick Chubb (Thomas said he didn’t want to put his hamstring at risk in a lost cause) and also missing a tackle on another Chubb TD. He then got into an argument with teammate Brandon Williams (apparently mad that Williams, a defensive tackle, wasn’t able to play). Thomas said this week he was just frustrated. Baltimore has a chance to get back on track Sunday with a game at Pittsburgh, but the Steelers also appear to have found some footing under Mason Rudolph, so it may not be easy.

ALL EYES ON BIG ‘D’

The NFL has structured its weekend so that basically everybody will watch Green Bay’s game at Dallas whether everyone wants to or not (it’s only that and Denver-Chargers in the afternoon time slot). Both are 3-1 but each is also coming off an early narrative-deflating loss, Green Bay’s supposedly dominant defense giving up 34 to the Eagles, and Dallas’ apparently revived offense held to 10 points by the Saints.