The Seahawks certainly don’t seem to mind these quick turnarounds for Thursday games.

Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks are 10-1 in Thursday games and have won nine in a row. That includes a thrilling 30-29 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Rams at home in 2019, and here come the Rams for another vital early-season showdown at Lumen Field that will help shape the NFC West outlook.

Here’s a primer on this Thursday’s matchup:

Seahawks (2-2) vs. Rams (3-1)

Time: 5:20 p.m.

TV: FOX

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Betting line: Rams are favored by 1.5 points.

Series history: Seahawks lead­ the all-time series, 25-­20. Rams won the last meeting, 30-20, in a wild-card playoff game at Lumen Field on Jan. 9.

Three things to know about the Rams this week:

They’re suddenly reeling

A week ago, coming off their statement victory over Tampa Bay, many were pointing to the Rams as the best team in the NFL.

Not this week.

Not after Arizona’s emphatic 37-20 victory Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, suddenly leaving the Rams with a litany of questions heading into this short week.

“Stifle that Super Bowl talk. Pump the brakes on those NFL power rankings. Mute the Matthew Stafford MVP conversation. And rethink the Sean McVay coach-of-the-year chatter too,” wrote Gary Klein in The Los Angeles Times.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals proved themselves as legitimate threats to win the NFC West, posting 465 yards of total offense — and 216 yards rushing — in handing the Rams their worst loss since 2017.

The Rams finished as the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL in 2020, and Seahawks fans won’t need a reminder about what the Rams defense did to the Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense during that wild-card playoff game at Lumen Field in January.

That L.A. defense isn’t the same right now.

Through four games, the Rams have allowed 99 points and opponents are scoring on 44.7% of drives against them.

The Seahawks, if you’re curious, have allowed 100 points and opponents are scoring on 43.2% of drives against them.

“That wasn’t up to our standard for sure,” cornerback Jalen Ramsey said after the game Sunday, via The Los Angeles Times. “So whatever it may be, whatever it’s going to take, we need to figure it out ASAP.”

Matthew Stafford a welcome addition

The Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford was one of the top storylines of the NFL offseason, and Stafford has been just about everything McVay could have hoped for in their first month together.

Stafford ranks second in the NFL with 11 touchdown passes and he’s third in passing yards (1,222) and passer rating (117.6).

“He’s gifted,” McVay said last month. “He’s got a great ability to be able to change his arm slot and make all types of throws, whether it be short, intermediate or down the field. You’re not limited in anything you can do in the pass game.”

Stafford has been sacked just three times in four games, and the Rams rank sixth in the NFL in scoring (28.8).

Stafford had his lowest passer rating of the season Sunday against Arizona (89.5), when he completed 26 of 41 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

“When the quarterback in this league plays well, their team has an opportunity to win games,” Stafford told reporter Sunday, “and I’ll make sure that on Thursday, I’m in the right place, ready to go.”

Cooper Kupp, the former Eastern Washington star, has been Stafford’s favorite target. Kupp has been throw to 46 times through four games — more than any receiver in the NFL — with 30 receptions for 431 yards and a league-leading five touchdowns.

There’s that dude

Seahawks fans won’t need an introduction to Aaron Donald, the three-time NFL defensive player of the year and future Hall of Famer.

How good has Donald been against the Seahawks?

In 15 career games (including playoffs), he has sacked Wilson 15 times and has been credited with 40 QB hits. (Yes, 40.)