Miami has historically not been kind to the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are 2-6 all-time in Miami, and their last win there was in 1996 — thanks to three touchdown passes from John Friesz.

Russell Wilson was a rookie when the Seahawks last visited Miami, a 24-21 loss in 2012.

The Seahawks blew a 21-14 fourth-quarter lead that day, losing on a last-second field goal. Wilson was 21 for 27 for 224 yards with touchdowns passes to Anthony McCoy and Michael Robinson against the Dolphins that day.

Rookie linebacker Bobby Wagner had his first NFL interception in that game, to go along with a team-high nine tackles.

The Seahawks head back to Miami this week, and they’ll have another 10 a.m. kickoff Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Three things to know about the Dolphins this week:

Myles Gaskin is heating up

Myles Gaskin’s sudden success in Miami might not be all that surprising to those of us who watched him for four years at the University of Washington and at O’Dea High School before that.

But his rise to the top of the Dolphins’ running-back depth chart seems to be the most unexpected development in Miami so far this season.

Gaskin, the Huskies’ all-time leading rusher, was a seventh-round pick in 2019, and barely played for the Dolphins last season. He was inactive for the first half of the 2019 season, and after finally getting a chance in December, he suffered an ankle injury and missed the rest of the season.

But in Miami’s 31-13 victory at Jacksonville last Thursday, Gaskin had the best game of his NFL career, finishing with 95 yards from scrimmage on a career-high 22 carries and five receptions.

“I think, obviously, just working out with the offseason, before, you always had school and stuff coming out of college,” Gaskin told reporters in Miami. “But kind of being able to make my body my assignment, in a sense, just taking care of it to the best of my abilities.

“And I think it’s just mindset, absolutely. It’s just not playing at all last year made me more hungry for this year. Being able to get on the field and trying not to look bad. Last year was definitely a learning experience, definitely humbling experience. So makes you hungry, not playing the game.”

Gaskin has 38 carries for 152 yard this season, plus 15 receptions (on 16 targets) for 91 yards.

“He’s been productive,” Miami coach Brian Flores told reporters. “He goes in there and runs it effectively, catches the ball, blocks in pass protection, plays some in the kicking game. He’s tough, he’s competitive and he’s been productive. If you’re productive in this league, you get more opportunities and that’s been the case for him.”

Another former UW running back, Salvon Ahmed, is on the Miami practice squad this season.

Fun with ‘Fitz’

After an 0-2 start, the Dolphins rebounded with an impressive victory at Jacksonville on Thursday, thanks in large part to the play of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 37-year-old quarterback completed 18 of 20 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and he (and his beard) might be having more fun than anyone else in the NFL these days.

Fitzpatrick is the only player on the Miami roster older than 30.

“Fitz is out of his mind,” tight end Mike Gesicki said, via the Miami Herald. “He’s (37) years old and he plays the game like he’s 23.”

Many thought a top priority for the Dolphins this season would be the development of Tua Tagovailoa, the former Alabama quarterback. Instead, Fitzpatrick has the Dolphins dreaming of their first playoff berth since the 2016 season.

“It’s why I still play,” Fitzpatrick said. “I feel like the luckiest guy in the world being able to go outside and play a game I love with my friends.”

Defense is improved (kind of)

In 2019, Miami had statistically one of the worst defenses in recent NFL history — the Dolphins have allowed 30.9 points per game.

To bolster the defense, Miami signed former New England linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a four-year, $51-million contract. The results, through three games, have been improved — the Dolphins rank 10th in the NFL in scoring defense at 21.7 points per game.

But it is still worth noting that Miami’s DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) is still dead last in the NFL, according to FootballOutsiders.com.

Opposing quarterbacks are completing 72% of their passes against the Dolphins, who are allowing a league-worst 8.8 yards per pass attempt.