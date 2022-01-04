Welcome to the NFL’s first Week 18.

The Seahawks head to Arizona to close out the 2021 season, and at 6-10, the Seahawks don’t have whole lot more than pride on the line Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have already clinched their first playoff berth since 2015, but they could still win the NFC West and earn the NFC’s No. 2 seed with a win over the Seahawks (and a Rams loss to the 49ers).

So, yes, a lot to play for for the home team.

Details on the matchup:

Seahawks (6-10) at Arizona (11-5)

Time: 1:25 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake)

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Betting line: Cardinals are a 6.5-point favorite.

Series history: Tied 22-22-1.

Three things to know about the Cardinals this week:

Big ‘W’ in the ‘Big D’

Arizona, for a while there, looked like a team that had peaked in October.

After a 7-0 start, the Cardinals had risen to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They had a legitimate MVP candidate in Kyler Murray and looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Then it all fell apart.

The Cardinals lost three in a row in December, and four of six overall.

In perhaps the most shocking result of the NFL season, the Cardinals were walloped in Detroit, 30-12, on Dec. 19. Arizona was a two-touchdown favorite in that game.

“We can’t let this thing spiral,” tight end Zach Ertz said after the game. “Momentum is real in the NFL, good and bad.”

On Christmas Day, they lost at home to Indianapolis, 22-16.

But the Cardinals rebounded in a big way this past Sunday, going to Dallas and knocking off the Cowboys, 25-22. Murray, back home in Dallas, improved to 8-0 at AT&T Stadium (including his high-school playing days), and there’s a chance he could be back there for a rematch with the Cowboys in a wild-card round playoff game.

“Coming home, I can’t lose coming home,” Murray told reporters. “That’s just how I feel. I’m not worried about two weeks from now. We got Seahawks next week, divisional game at home. The guys will come ready to play.”

Murray threw for 263 yard and two touchdowns and ran for another 444 yards on nine carries, and Arizona’s defense held Dallas running backs to 25 yards on 12 carries.

“They’ve been resilient this entire time, no matter what’s been said, or thought, outside of our building,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Those guys have worked their tails off and understand what we can be, and we’ve just got to keep fighting.”

Week 11 rewind

Murray, nursing an ankle injury, did not play in Arizona’s 23-13 victory at Seattle in Week 11.

Backup QB Colt McCoy outplayed Russell Wilson in that game, throwing for 328 yards with two short touchdown passes to tight end Zach Ertz.

The Cardinals held onto the ball for more than 40 minutes in that game and they sacked Wilson four times.

The loss dropped the Seahawks to 3-7. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game it was “absolutely” the most frustrated he’s been during his tenure in Seattle.

“I’m just disappointed I have to keep coming back and talking about the same stuff,” Carroll said. “I don’t feel like I have good answers for you because our answers so far have not turned it.”

A top 5 defense

Arizona safety Budda Baker, the former Bellevue High and UW star, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl this season.

Baker has 95 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions for a defense that ranks No. 5 in the NFL in points allowed (20.5 per game).

Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy, another ex-Husky, leads the Cardinals with four interceptions.

The Cardinals have one of the more aggressive defenses in the league, blitzing on 30.3% of plays, accordion got Pro Football Reference. They rank 11th in the NFL with 40 sacks, led by Markus Golden (11.0 sacks) and Chandler Jones (9.5).

Jones has 15.5 sacks of Wilson in 10 career games against the Seahawks.