This Seahawks-Lions game is starting to take on the feel of a middling college bowl game, isn’t it?

There’s one team that looks like a Power Five school going through the motions to close out a disappointing season.

There’s the other team that looks like a directional school hoping to make a statement.

One team wants to play. One team just wants to go home.

Which team will the Seahawks be in their final home game?

Details on the matchup:

Seahawks (5-10) vs. Lions (2-12-1)

Time: 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, Megan Olivi)

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Betting line: Seahawks are a 7-point favorite.

Series history: Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-5.

Three things to know about the Lions this week:

A vote of Goff-idence

Things aren’t exactly humming along in Detroit, but that probably isn’t all that surprising to anyone in the Motor City considering the rebuild the Lions are undertaking.

The Lions got a jump on the makeover with a blockbuster trade last offseason to send Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round picks.

They lost their first eight games this season before a 16-16 tie at Pittsburgh. They finally won their first game in Week 13 when Goff threw a walk-off touchdown pass to rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown to beat Minnesota 29-27.

St. Brown has emerged as legitimate receiving target late in the season, but the Lions offense, to put it mildly, lacks firepower.

The Seahawks, of course, are quite familiar with Goff, who has been OK in his first season in Detroit. He has completed 311 of 464 passes (67%) for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

First-year coach Dan Campbell was asked Tuesday about Goff’s status as the starting going into 2022, and the veteran QB got a halfhearted vote of confidence.

“Yeah, I mean I don’t see why not. He’s playing pretty good ball now,” Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.

Goff missed Sunday’s 20-16 loss at Atlanta while on the COVID reserve list.

Tim Boyle made his second career start at QB for the Lions, completing 24 of 34 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception

Goff cleared COVID protocols on Monday, but he lost one of his favorite targets when Josh Reynolds tested positive.

Upset City

The Lions pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of the NFL season on Dec. 19 when they routed Arizona 20-12 in Detroit.

“They were hungrier than us,” Arizona QB Kyler Murray told reporters. “They played harder than us.”

Goff, if you can believe it, was the best quarterback on the field that day, completing 21 of 26 passes for 216 yards and three TDs.

“You know the game we’ve talked about playing all season? This was that game,” Goff said afterward. “This is what we knew we could do.”

How low can you go?

As their records would indicate, the Seahawks and Lions both run near the bottom in most traditional statistical categories:

Total offense: Seahawks 305.2 yards (29th in NFL); Lions 314.9 (23rd)

Points per game: Seahawks 20.4 (20th); Lions 17.3 (29th)

Total defense: Seahawks 385.5 (31st); Lions 372.1 (27th)

Points allowed: Seahawks 20.5 (7th); Lions 25.7 (25th)

Turnover margin: Seahawks plus-3 (9th); Lions minus-4 (22nd)

Which team wants to play Sunday? And which team wants to go home for the winter?