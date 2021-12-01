After a long flight back from the East Coast, the Seahawks are home this week with a short turnaround to prepare for a red-hot NFC divisional foe.

Not an ideal setup for the Seahawks to end a three-game losing skid.

But the Seahawks have caught a bit of a break with some significant injury news coming out of San Francisco this week.

The 49ers have ruled out their leading receiver, Deebo Samuel (groin), and their leading tackler, Fred Warner (hamstring), for Sunday’s game at Lumen Field. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday he’s hopeful both will be back in a week or two.

The Seahawks, of course, could use all the breaks they can get. Can they finally take advantage this week?

Details on the matchup:

Seahawks (3-8) vs. 49ers (6-5)

Time: 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Betting line: 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite.

Series history: Seahawks lead the all-time series, 28-17, and have won nine of the last 10 in Seattle.

Advertising

Three things to know about the 49ers this week:

Week 4 rewind

After an ugly first half — the Seahawks went three-and-out on their first five drives — Russell Wilson turned in a vintage performance to lead the Seahawks to a 28-21 victory over the 49ers in Santa Clara on Oct. 3.

Wilson cut up the left sideline and dived to the pylon to score on a 16-yard run to give the Seahawks the lead midway through the third quarter. After the 49ers fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Wilson spun out of a would-be sack and found Freddie Swain for a 13-yard TD to give the Seahawks a 21-7 lead.

In the decisive third quarter, the Seahawks offense went with more up-tempo and no-huddle looks, helping Wilson finally get into a rhythm. Could we see a similar script Sunday afternoon?

The Seahawks have lost six of seven since. The 49ers are 4-3 since then and enter this week on a three-game winning streak and hold the No. 6 spot in the NFC playoff picture.

Rookie’s running it up

The biggest reason for the Niners’ resurgence over the past few weeks? The run game.

San Francisco has rushed for 156 yards, 171 yards and 208 yards in consecutive victories over the Rams, Jaguars and Vikings. On average, the 49ers are holding onto the ball for more than 37 minutes over the past three games. (Seattle’s time of possession the past three weeks: 19:36.)

Advertising

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell, a sixth-round pick out of the University of Louisiana, has been a revelation for the Niners. He ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (86.6) and second with 3.84 yards per carry after first contact, according to Pro Football Focus.

Mitchell had 133 yards and one TD on 27 carries in the win over Minnesota on Sunday.

He did not play against the Seahawks in Week 4 because of a shoulder injury.

“He’s tough. He’s got really good speed,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “Everybody that runs for them always looks good, and it’s because they have a real commitment to it that’s showing up. They’re running the ball a ton, and he’s their leading ball carrier right now.”

Bosa’s back to rookie form

The 49ers rank sixth in the NFL in total defense (318.7 yards per game) and sixth in pass defense (207.3), and the return of edge rusher Nick Bosa has made San Francisco a formidable defense again.

Bosa has 11 sacks in 11 games this season — with four sacks during the Niners’ three-game winning streak.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year missed almost all of the 2020 season because of a torn ACL.

“Bosa is a special player, and he’s just as valuable this year as he was his rookie year,” Shanahan told reporters last week. “He was the difference for us in 2019, and we missed him greatly last year. And you guys can see why again this year.”