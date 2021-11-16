Back in NFC West divisional play, the Seahawks return home for their most crucial game of the season Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona, at 8-2, is in first place atop the NFC West, one game ahead of the LA Rams (7-3).

But the Cardinals have been without quarterback Kyler Murray the past two weeks, and they’re coming off an ugly 34-10 loss at home Sunday to the Carolina Panthers.

Arizona has won five of its last games in Seattle.

The Seahawks are 1-3 at home this season.

Details on this week’s matchup:

Seahawks (3-6) vs. Cardinals (8-2)

Time: 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday at Lumen Field

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh)

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Betting line: Cardinals are favored by 2.5 points.

Series history: The Seahawks lead 22­-21-­1.

An ‘unresponsive’ loss

After a 7-0 start to the season, the Cardinals have lost two of their last three games, and the loss to the Panthers was by far their worst performance of the season.

The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman wrote:

Not only were they unimpressive, they were unresponsive. It was bound to happen at some point this season following their 8-1 start, but a 34-10 stinker of a loss at State Farm Stadium?

Really?

Really. And don’t start making excuses just because Arizona was playing without quarterback Kyler Murray (sprained ankle), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (sore hamstring) and left guard Justin Pugh (strained calf). The Cardinals were missing that and more last week and they managed to a put a 31-17 beatdown on the 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Cardinals fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter and finished with just 169 yards of total offense. Colt McCoy, starting in Murray’s place for the second straight week, left the game in the second half with a pectoral muscle injury.

No. 3 QB Chris Streveler played the rest of the game.

“We knew we didn’t play our best game, not even a good game,” said All-Pro safety Budda Baker, the Bellevue High product and former UW star. “For us, it’s get back to work. There’s only so much things you can do. We’re not going to be sad and dwell on it. … We weren’t good enough today. Hat’s off to Carolina, and we’re going to get back to work.”

Murray could return Sunday

The No. 1 pick in 2019, Murray has blossomed in his third season, emerging as an MVP front-runner in the first half of the season.

On Monday, Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said there’s a chance Murray could return from his sprained ankle Sunday against the Seahawks.

“It’s going to be close,” Kingsbury said.

If Murray is unable to play, Kingsbury said he hopes McCoy would be available.

McCoy, you’ll recall, started for the New York Giants in their 17-12 upset of the Seahawks in Seattle last December. McCoy was 13 for 22 for 105 yards with one TD and one INT that day.

One of the top receivers in the NFL, Hopkins has 35 receptions for 486 yards and seven TDs this season. His status remains up in the air this week, too.

One of NFL’s best … defenses

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Arizona has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, scoring 28.7 points per game (fourth best).

What is a surprise is Arizona’s defense. The Cardinals rank as the No. 4 defense in the league, allowing 323.0 yards per game and 18.9 points per game (fifth best).

The Cardinals also boast one of the NFL’s best ball-hawking defenses. Their 19 take-aways rank third in the league.

“That’s the thing I expect this defense to do, with the playmakers we have everywhere,” linebacker Isaiah Simmons said last month. “I don’t really see a weak link anywhere on the defense.”