Hey, good news: It should be a relatively pleasant afternoon at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The best news for the Seahawks, of course, is the impending return of quarterback Russell Wilson. But the weather, as of the forecast Tuesday afternoon, does not look like it will play a central role in the Seahawks’ chances to upset the Packers in Green Bay.

And the Seahawks need any help they can get going back to Green Bay.

The Seahawks have lost their last nine games in Green Bay, including playoff losses in 2004, 2008 and 2020. Lambeau Weep, anyone?

Their last win in Green Bay was in 1999 — Mike Holmgren’s first game against the Packers as the Seahawks coach. Shawn Springs returned a blocked field goal 61 yards for a touchdown, and John Kitna threw two TD passes in a 27-7 victory.

Just 20 months ago, the Seahawks went to Green Bay for an NFC divisional-round playoff game and were greeted by a snow flurry and frigid temperatures. After falling behind 21-3, the Seahawks’ furious second-half rally came up short in a 28-23 loss.

Details on this week’s matchup:

Seahawks (3-5) vs. Packers (7-2)

Time: 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday at Lambeau Field

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Betting line: Packers are favored by 3 points.

Series history: Packers lead the all-time series 14-9 (including playoffs).

Three things to know about the Packers this week:

1. Rodgers is back (probably)

The Seahawks are on track to have their star QB back Sunday, and the Packers are too.

Well, Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he expects to start against the Seahawks, but he did acknowledge on “The Pat McAfee Show” that there is a “small possibility” he won’t play.

Rodgers was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive last week. And because he is not vaccinated, Rodgers is required to spend 10 days on the reserve list — meaning he’s not eligible to be activated until Saturday.

Rodgers said Tuesday he feels “really good,” but he will have to clear protocols before he can play Sunday.

“I just do believe there’s a health hurdle that I have to (clear) as far as like movement and sweating and getting into it, making sure my body, especially heart, is fine with physical exertion,” Rodgers said.

Without Rodgers this past Sunday, the Packers lost at Kansas City, 13-7, snapping Green Bay’s seven-game winning streak.

On Tuesday, Rodgers and Packers receiver Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650 for COVID protocol violations, per ESPN. The Packers were fined $300,000.

2. They’ll get Jordan Love ready, just in case

With Rodgers unavailable this week, the Packers will again lean on second-year QB Jordan Love to take first-team snaps in practices.

“I have never been through this situation, so it’ll be a great learning experience for all of us, in terms of how we communicate it, how we go out there and execute it,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Certainly there could be a situation where we have some specific plays for either quarterback. But I would say by and large, you’re preparing both of them for the way you want to attack a certain defense.”

A 2020 first-round pick, Love led the Packers on only one scoring drive in the loss to Kansas City. He competed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, with one TD and one interception.

“This one falls on me, squarely,” LaFleur told reporters Sunday. “Certainly, for us to be 2-for-12 on third down, obviously didn’t have a good enough plan for some of the zero pressures that they brought on us.

“But I thought our guys battled. I thought Jordan, I was really proud of the way he played. He hung in there, he was taking hits and delivering the ball. I thought he did a really good job. But I think that, ultimately, I’ve got to be better and this one falls squarely on me.”

3. Any answers for Adams?

In blossoming into one of the NFL’s elite receivers, Davante Adams has tormented a lot of defenses the past few years. And that’s been especially true against the Seahawks.

In their last meeting during the divisional-playoff game, Adams had eight catches for 160 yards — a franchise playoff record — and two touchdowns against the Seahawks.

He had 10 catches for 166 yards against the Seahawks in their last regular-season matchup, Week 11 of 2018.

This year, Adams leads all NFL players with 13.6 yards per touch. Through eight games, he has 58 receptions for 786 yards and three touchdowns.

If the Seahawks are going to stop the Packers offense, they have to start by figuring out a way to slow down Adams.