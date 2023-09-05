Has it really been just 19 months since the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl?

You might not know it looking at the Rams roster coming to Lumen Field Sunday for the Seahawks’ regular-season opener.

The Rams’ public depth chart for this week lists just eight starters who also started the Super Bowl win over the Bengals, and just two on defense — defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Ernest Jones.

Not that this is necessarily new news — the rapid makeover of the Rams was one of the big stories of the 2022 season when L.A. fell off as dramatically as any defending Super Bowl champ in history, finishing 5-12.

Still, Rams general manager Les Snead — who got a lot of kudos for going all in to win the title two years ago — is resisting saying the team is rebuilding, preferring to call it “a remodel.”

And coach Sean McVay, now entering his seventh season, insists he remains in it for the long haul.

“I coach because I get an opportunity to work with special people and special coaches to help them reach and realize their highest potential,” McVay said in a recent news conference. “I feel really good about the rapport that’s been established with this group. We know we’ve got great challenges, but that’s why you get into the NFL.”

Here are details on this week’s matchup:

Rams (0-0) at Seahawks (0-0)

Time: 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.

TV: FOX

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Betting line: Seahawks opened as five-point favorites.

Series history: The Seahawks lead the regular-season series 27-22. The Rams have won both postseason games the two teams have played, including a wild card victory at Lumen following the 2020 season. But Seattle won both regular-season games a year ago, 27-23 in L.A. and 19-16 in overtime at Lumen in the regular season finale, a win the Seahawks had to have to make the playoffs.

Here are three questions about the Rams this week:

Will Cooper Kupp play?

Kupp, a Yakima native and Eastern Washington University grad who was the MVP of the Super Bowl win, enters the week considered questionable having dealt with a hamstring injury for most of training camp. It was revealed on Monday that Kupp was seeing a specialist in Minnesota as the team attempts to find the answer to an injury that McVay on Monday said was “a little bit out of the norm” from a usual hamstring pull or tear.

Kupp also played just nine games last season due to an ankle injury, including missing both games against the Seahawks. When he played last year, he was his usual secondary-wrecking self, averaging 8.3 receptions per game.

Kupp often lines up in the slot, and a possible matchup of Kupp against Seattle first-round pick Devon Witherspoon loomed as one of the more interesting of this game. But as the week began, neither was a certainty to play as Witherspoon has also been dealing with a balky hamstring that held him out of all three preseason games.

The Rams other listed starting receivers in their regular three-receiver sets are Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell. One of the Rams other six receivers on their 53-man roster is rookie Puka Nacua, who began his career at UW before transferring to BYU. He was a fifth-round pick last spring and made the roster after catching three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

Does Stafford still have it?

Among the biggest of the Rams’ “all-in” moves to win the Super Bowl was trading Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-rounder to Detroit to get Stafford.

The move paid off in the moment as Stafford led the Rams to the Super Bowl, with Stafford also getting a needed ring to burnish his Hall of Fame credentials.

But as noted, last year was a struggle for everyone in L.A., including Stafford, who played just nine games due to various injuries — including missing both of the contests against Seattle.

John Wolford started for the Rams against Seattle in L.A., and Baker Mayfield started for the Rams against the Seahawks in the season finale. Neither remains on the team, with Mayfield and Wolford now teammates in Tampa Bay working under the Bucs’ new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who was Seattle’s QB coach last season and had been a member of Seattle’s assistant coaching staff since 2010. Former Georgia star Stetson Bennett is now the Rams backup.

Stafford, who is 11th all time in passing yards with 52,082 — though he’ll need to do some work to pass Eli Manning, who has 57,023, for 10th — was said to be rejuvenated during camp thanks to his improved health after the injury issues of 2022.

But as is the Rams’ custom, Stafford — now 35 — didn’t play in the preseason so there’s not much evidence to go on to prove that assertion.

Can Seahawks feast on Rams’ balky secondary?

The Rams have a completely remade secondary from the Super Bowl, trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miami and letting safety Taylor Rapp, a former UW standout, sign with the Bills, among other moves.

The result is a secondary that Pro Football Focus earlier this summer rated as the worst in the NFL.

Among the Rams’ new pieces in the secondary is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who had a brief run with the Seahawks in 2021 before being traded to Pittsburgh. Witherspoon is listed as a starter on the Rams depth chart this week.

The Rams say they are using the PFF ranking, and others who are doubting their secondary, as motivation.

We’ll see if that’s enough to combat a Seattle receiving corps that could be among the best in the NFL with rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba joining DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.