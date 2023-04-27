With their second first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Thursday night, giving them a highly touted slot receiver to team with established stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the passing game.

Earlier in the first round, the Seahawks selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick, giving them the top-ranked cornerback and the top-ranked receiver in this draft class.

Three things to know about the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Smith-Njigba:

Remember the Rose Bowl

In 2021, Smith-Njigba capped an incredible sophomore season with 15 receptions for 347 yards — an FBS record in any bowl game — and three touchdowns in Ohio State’s wild 48-45 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Smith-Njigba finished with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards — both school records — in 2021 while playing alongside Garrett Wilson (No. 10 overall to the Jets) and Chris Olave (No. 11 overall to New Orleans), both of whom were first-round picks last year.

As a junior in 2022, Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in the first game of the season against Notre Dame. He never made it back to full strength, appearing in just three games and posting five receptions for 43 yards.

He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at Ohio State’s pro day workout in March. That’s not flashy speed, but he did test very well in other drills — running a 6.57-second three-cone and a 3.93-second short shuttle, the top times among all prospects at the combine.

He’s a natural slot receiver

Of the 645 snaps he played in 2021, 562 of them were in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.

“JSN processes the game like it’s in slow motion,” PFF wrote in its evaluation. “His ability to break off routes without warning and catch the ball as he’s changing directions is unmatched in this class. … Ultra-reliable (and the) kind of receiver QBs build rapport with quickly.”

Playing with quarterback C.J. Stroud — the No. 2 overall pick to Houston on Thursday evening — Smith-Njigba Waugh 95 of the 112 targets thrown to him in 2021.

Stroud described him as the “best route runner I’ve ever played with in my life.”

In a call with Seattle reporters, Smith-Njigba was asked what he does best as a receiver.

“I get open,” he said.

He said he watched film with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll when they met during Ohio State’s Pro Day.

“They think I’m a smart enough football player to read defenses and react and make them pay … and just be a weapon for them in the short game, the long game, whatever they need me to be,” Smith-Njigba said.

He was a decorated prep star in Texas

A five-star recruit out of Rockwall High, Smith-Njigba was the Texas Class 6A State Player of the Year in 2019 with over 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns receiving.

His father, Maada, was a linebacker at Stephen F. Austin; his older brother, Canaan, is an outfielder in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.